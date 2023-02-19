Where is American Idol Season 20 winner Noah Thompson now?

ABC's popular reality series American Idol is set to premiere with Season 21 in less than a day. The forthcoming competition will drop its pilot episode on Sunday night. Viewers will be introduced to a whole new bunch of contestants who will be auditioning for a chance to be the next title winner.

Season 20 of American Idol was won by Noah Thompson, who beat all odds by receiving the highest number of votes. It's been sometime now since the season ended, and Thompson has been busy. He also recently performed the American national anthem at a Marshalls game.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Season 21 of American Idol will bring back Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry as judges. The format for the forthcoming series also remains unchanged.

The competition will kick off with auditions, followed by Hollywood Week. Contestants who make it through both rounds will move to the Showcase Rounds, followed by the Top 24. Those who outperform the rest will then qualify and perform in front of a live audience and live television for America's vote in hopes of getting one step closer to grabbing the title.

With the forthcoming season set to premiere soon, the following dives into what you should know about Thompson since he won American Idol 20.

Thompson is promoting his yet-to-be-released song She Gets It From Me after winning American Idol

It has been almost a year since Thompson performed for a massive audience. But he is set to return with fresh music soon. The Season 20 win landed him a record deal with BBR Music Group and BMG.

So far, Thompson has released several singles. This includes the song he wrote for American Idol titled One Day Tonight. It is a country version of Stay by Rihanna. His next single, titled Make You Rich, was released in October 2022. Thompson is currently on a marketing blitz for his latest single. Audiences can catch snippets from the track on his social media.

Thompson has also worked closely with Hunter Girl, who has received a record deal from the same company. From October to December 2022, the two singers performed their songs on an eight-city tour.

In 2022, Thompson was also nominated for a People's Choice Award in The Competition Contestant. He hails from Louisiana but moved to Nashville to pursue a music career.

The new season of American Idol will premiere on Sunday night, February 19, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm CT only on ABC. The episodes will stream on Hulu the next day.

Before the new season, host Ryan Seacrest told People magazine,

"The season is going to be really great. We found some great contestants, a lot of country singers as one might expect."

American Idol will air on ABC. Readers should check local listings for more information.

