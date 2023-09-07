Where is Amyjane Brandhagen's killer Lukah Chang now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen

Former Marine Corps member Lukah Chang murdered 19-year-old Christian teen Amyjane Brandhagen in 2012. He attempted to murder Brandhagen's coworker Karen Lange a year later. However, he failed in his attempt and was caught by the police shortly after. He was found guilty on the charges of murder and attempted murder and was handed a life sentence in prison with a possibility of parole after 35 years. He is currently serving his sentence at a prison in Oregon.

Lukah's victim, Amyjane Brandhagen, had been working at the Pendleton Travelodge in August 2012 when her coworkers found her dead body on the restroom floor. Upon investigation by the police, they identified the method of killing to be stabbing with a sharp object. The Cinemaholic reveals that the forensic reports showed Brandhagen had been stabbed about a dozen times near her heart. However, there had been no indication of s*xual assault.

Amyjane Brandhagen (Image via Oxygen)

The only evidence the police could discover in the case was a skin sample under Brandhagen's fingernails, indicating that she had struggled to escape in her final few moments. While the skin sample had been a major discovery, it led the investigating team nowhere, as it did not match any DNA samples Brandhagen's friends and coworkers provided. Additionally, the police were unable to uncover a compelling explanation for the murder of Amyjane Brandhagen.

The shocking case will be entailed in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's new episode, Someone Was Out There

Lukah Chang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Amyjane Brandhagen

Karen Lange (Image via Oxygen)

The police classified the Amyjane Bradhagen case as a cold case after finding no new developments. That was, until Brandhagen's coworker, Karen Lange, was attacked a year later in August 2013.

Lange, who had gone out for a walk as she usually would on most days did not return home. Concerned, her husband contacted the authorities and reported her missing. After a thorough search of the nearby streets, Karen Lange was found unconscious by one of the officers. She had been hit on the head and had lost a lot of blood, so much so that the police had lost any hope for her recovery.

However, after receiving medical attention on time, Lange survived and could describe her attacker. After scouring through the surveillance footage of the streets near Lange's house, the police spotted a man stalking her, holding a metal pipe. Additionally, the police connected the man's description to that given by the coworkers in Amyjane Brandhagen's cold case.

Amyjane Brandhagen (Image via Oxygen)

CBS News reveals that police identified the man as Danny Woo, who had previously been brought to the Pendleton Police Station numerous times over petty crimes. Danny Woo was later revealed to have been Lukah Chang, a former Marine Corps member famed in his battalion for being a "deserter" as he had run away from his post, never to be found again.

In the legal proceedings that followed the case, Chang disturbingly revealed that he had killed Amyjane Brandhagen just to see what taking someone's life felt like. He was sentenced to life in prison on counts of murder and continues to serve his sentence today.

