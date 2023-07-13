Where was Devil's Advocate shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Kuwaiti series explored

Kuwaiti crime drama series Devil's Advocate has lately been praised by audiences following its premiere on Netflix. Released recently, this intriguing show delves into the life of a professional football player turned murder suspect. As the story unfolds, viewers find themselves entangled in a web of suspense and legal drama.

While Devil's Advocate is set in Kuwait, the production team chose to shoot the series in various locations, adding depth and authenticity to the story. Interestingly, the filming locations took the cast and crew beyond Kuwait's borders to bring the series to life.

The beauty of Jordan graces the landscape of Devil's Advocate

Instead of shooting the series entirely in Kuwait, the production team opted to film in Jordan. The vibrant city of Amman served as a stand-in for Kuwait City, capturing the essence of the urban landscape. With its bustling streets and distinctive architecture, Amman provided the perfect backdrop for the unfolding drama.

For the outdoor desert scenes, the production team ventured to Wadi Rum, renowned for its stunning desert landscape. The vast expanse of sand and unique rock formations of Wadi Rum added a sense of authenticity to the series, immersing viewers in the characters' world.

In addition to the desert scenes, the ancient city of Petra also played a role in the series. Known for its awe-inspiring architecture carved into the rose-red cliffs, Petra provided an enchanting setting for certain interior scenes. The combination of its rich history and visually striking elements lent an air of mystery and intrigue to the series.

Plot, production staff, and cast of Devil's Advocate

Devil's Advocate follows the journey of a former football player who becomes the prime suspect in his wife's murder. Desperate to clear his name, he seeks the help of a determined defense attorney who dares to challenge popular opinion and defend him against the mounting accusations.

The series was created and directed by Sameh Zoabi, a talented filmmaker known for his work on acclaimed projects. Additionally, the writing team consisted of Sameh Zoabi, Khaled Abdel Salam, and Mai Mohsen. Together, they ensured the smooth execution of the series, overseeing various aspects of production.

The talented cast of Devil's Advocate breathed life into the complex characters. With their exceptional performances, they drew viewers into the intense world of the series. Haya Abdel Salam delivered a compelling portrayal of the accused husband, while Ali Kakooli brilliantly portrayed the defense attorney willing to fight against all odds.

Supporting cast members, including Noor Al-Dulaimi, Muhammad Al Dousari, Nouf Al Sultan, and Sara Salah, added depth and authenticity to the narrative, making the series a must-watch for fans of gripping crime dramas.

In summation

Netflix's Devil's Advocate offers a captivating blend of suspense, legal drama, and outstanding performances. While the series is set in Kuwait, its filming locations in Jordan, including Amman, Wadi Rum, and Petra, add an extra layer of authenticity and visual splendor.

By exploring these diverse locations, the production team has successfully transported viewers into the heart of the story, enriching their viewing experience. With its talented cast and compelling plot, Devil's Advocate is a series that demands attention and leaves audiences eagerly awaiting its next twist.

