Where was Extraction 2 shot? Filming locations of Chris Hemsworth's action movie explored

The much-awaited action thriller Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023. The film is a sequel to the wildly popular film Extraction and follows the story of Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary, who embarks on yet another deadly extraction mission when he's enlisted for the task of getting the family of a Georgian gangster out of prison.

The official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission."

Extraction 2 features an exceptionally talented star cast with award-winning actor Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of Tyler Rake. It is directed by Sam Hargrave, known for his work as a stunt coordinate in numerous Marvel films, and written by the notable director and producer Joe Russo, known for directing Marvel films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction 2 filming locations: Czech Republic, Austria, and more

1) Czech Republic

Collider revealed that the majority of the film was filmed in the Czech Republic. The film was originally planned to be shot in Australia, however, film writer Sam Hargrave revealed that due to the COVID-19 situation, the shooting of the film had to be shifted to the Czech Republic.

The film began shooting in the capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague. The city is famous for its baroque architecture owing to its rich history, its exciting and vibrant nightlife, and its beautiful museums. Chris Hemsworth also praised the city for its beauty and serenity and shared a video from the set in which he can be seen riding a snow-covered train.

2) Vienna, Austria

Collider also revealed that some scenes of the Netflix film were also shot in the capital city of Austria, Vienna - a populous city, known for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landmarks that are sure to add to the action thriller aesthetics of the film. The metropolitan city is also host to numerous bigscale markets that are known all around the world, and Collider reveals that some of the scenes in Extraction 2 are shot in the local markets of the city.

The DC Towers in Vienna have also been the place for an important scene in the film. The towers were designed by French architect, Dominique Perrault and are host to numerous tourists around the world.

3) Australia

As mentioned above, Extraction 2 started filming in Hemsworth's homeland of Australia, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the film's shooting was then shifted to the Czech Republic. Speaking about the shift, director Sam Hargrave informed Collider:

"[That's] still the case, COVID-pending. That's kind of everyone's little caveat right now, but we're moving forward on it as if we're shooting in the fall. Joe [Russo] is still finalizing the script. We're all excited to read it. I've read different iterations, but I'm excited to read what he turns in. We're all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the 'Extraction' universe."

It has been revealed that some of the starting shots of the film will be based in numerous places in Australia.

Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

