Where to follow Dan and Shay from The Voice season 25 on Instagram?

The Voice is back with a new season 25, which premiered on February 26, 2024. The format this season is the same as the previous ones, where judges act as mentors throughout the show and choose multiple candidates for their team. The main twist, however, is that this decision will be based on blind auditions.

This season, mentors Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay have joined the judges panel. Dan + Shay is the first-ever duo to serve as coaches on The Voice. They are Grammy Award-winning pop country artists.

The Voice's About section welcomes Dan + Shay as the new judges:

"The Voice welcomes its first-ever coaching duo... and an all-new double chair! Award-winning country pop artists Dan + Shay join returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper in the search for the country’s best undiscovered singers."

After the season renewal and panelists were announced on June 21, 2023, viewers wanted to know more about the coaches, specifically the new judges. To get to know what they are up to, fans can follow Dan + Shay on their official Instagram account @danandshay where they promote their music to 1.2 million followers.

Who are The Voice season 25 coaches Dan and Shay?

The Voice season 25 judges Dan and Shay boast a successful career in the music industry. Some of their most impressive achievements include 10 billion global career streams and 46 total RIAA certifications.

Nine of their super hit singles have reached the top number-one spot on country radio, proving their expertise in making music.

Dan and Shay first launched their career with their debut single 19 You + Me back in 2013.

On their Instagram account, the two friends have added links to their tour tickets and a new album, titled Bigger Houses. In a series of posts, Dan + Shay have shared pictures of packed stadiums full of excited fans watching them perform live.

Recently, on March 9, 2024, an Instagram reel was posted to their account, @danandshay in which the entire crowd was seen singing along with the Grammy-winning artists to their newly released song.

The same day, Dan and Shay made another post expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming response to their soldout Heartbreak On The Map Tour. The caption stated:

"We truly are so grateful to be making our way around the country with our best friends singing songs that mean so much to us. Thanks for showing up and giving us everything. It means more than we could ever put into words."

The Voice coaches have built a strong community of country music lovers and try to stay in touch with their fans via their Instagram. Each post summarizes a recap of every concert city-wise, giving a glimpse into what they felt while performing.

To see more of Dan + Shay, stream The Voice season 25 every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm EST exclusively on NBC.