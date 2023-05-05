Where to get the new G-SHOCK GBX-100 series? Price, features, and more explored

The G-SHOCK GBX-100 series is a line of rugged and durable watches produced by Casio. These watches are designed for outdoor and water sports activities, and they come with various features that make them useful for tracking fitness and performance.

The revamped G-SHOCK GBX-100 series is a specially manufactured line of digital watches for surfers. The watches feature a digital display and forged stainless steel bezel and are shock-resistant and water-resistant up to 200m. The series also includes a Lightning Edition watch. The watches have a revised case design, eye-catching bezel, and new app connectivity.

The series is currently available to purchase on the Casio website for $200.

G-SHOCK GBX-100 series features GBX-100TT-2 and GBX-100TT-8 model

The new GBX-100TT-2 and GBX-100TT-8 models are available in black/gray and blue/cream colorways. High and low tide timings, moon age, and sunrise and sunset information are just some of the features the series' Memory in Pixel (MIP) LCD intelligently relays to professional surfers.

One of the key features of the GBX-100 series is its Bluetooth connectivity. By connecting the watch to a smartphone, users can access a range of features, including GPS tracking, world time, and tide graphs. They can also receive notifications for calls, emails, and social media.

Both wristwatches have a subdued color scheme but are actually built for swimming and other high-impact water sports, thanks to their 20-bar water resistance. Numerous additional fitness features and tide graph operations are available.

Although the G-LIDE series brings back memories of simpler, more practical watches, its contemporary features set it apart from the brand's more sports-oriented models.

When paired with the G-SHOCK Move app through Bluetooth, the range provides information on tides and sunlight for up to 3,300 surf spots worldwide. The built-in step counter is useful for professionals and amateurs alike, as it monitors calories burnt and daily steps.

It also provides other training data such as auto lap measurements, lap statistics, training logs, training analysis, and plan formulation - all of which are tailored for serious wave chasers. Bluetooth compatibility also facilitates self-adjusting clocks and push notification alerts.

The reimagined series features a streamlined facade, durable case, and band mainly made from soft urethane with a 46mm wide measurement. The Super Illuminator LED in the MIP LCD improves readability in bright sunlight. There are also four daily alarms, a 1-second stopwatch with a 100-hour maximum limit, and an interval timer with auto repeat and global time in 38 zones.

The GBX-100 series is designed to be tough and resilient. It's shock-resistant and water-resistant up to 200 meters, making it suitable for different environments. The watch also has a long battery life, with up to 2 years of operation on a single battery.

Overall, the G-SHOCK GBX-100 series is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a rugged and reliable watch for outdoor and sports activities. Its Bluetooth connectivity, durability, and useful features make it a top choice for athletes and adventurers.

