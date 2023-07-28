Where was Happiness for Beginners shot? Filming locations of Netflix's rom-com explored

The highly anticipated Netflix rom-com, Happiness for Beginners, was released on July 27, 2023. The movie follows Helen Carpenter, a 32-year-old woman who is struggling to find her way after her divorce. In an attempt to start over, she signs up for a wilderness survival course in the Appalachian Mountains where she bonds with new people and finds a whole new meaning to life.

The official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"Helen signs up for a wilderness survival course, a year after getting divorced. She discovers through this experience that sometimes, you have to get really lost in order to find yourself."

While Helen is a fish out of the water on the course, she soon finds herself bonding with fellow hikers, a quirky group of misfits who are all looking for something in the wilderness.

As Helen learns to survive in the wild, she also begins to learn to survive in the world. She starts to let go of her past and embrace her newfound freedom. And along the way, she might just find love.

Happiness for Beginners is a heart-warming and funny story about finding yourself and finding love in the most unexpected places, making for a very inspiring and uplifting watch for viewers.

Happiness for Beginners was filmed in multiple locations in Connecticut, USA

According to The Cinemaholic, the entirety of Happiness for Beginners was shot in Connecticut, USA. Known to be home to some of the most important historical sites in the country and the world's leading technology companies, Connecticut is a state of contrasts. It is a state of creativity and innovation for it is a hotbed of new businesses.

The state is also a famous tourist spot for its stunning sights, including the extremely famous rolling hills, lush forests, and stunning coastline. It is also a state of diversity for it is home to people from all over the world and a place where different cultures come together.

Connecticut, particularly, Fairfield County, served as the backdrop for the film. According to sources, the rom-com's primary filming started in September 2021 and ended in November. During that time, the shooting took place almost entirely in Fairfield County. Given the state's abundance of hiking paths and lush forests, it was the perfect location for the film to be shot.

The popular trail scenes of the Appalachian Mountains were filmed upon sections of the actual trail which are located in Fairfield County. In actuality, 52 miles of the entire trail-almost entirely along the mountains to the west - are within the west.

The Appalachian Trail is shown in great detail throughout the film as the protagonists camp out during their journey and bond and develop as individuals.

In addition to the path, Happiness for Beginners also features numerous other additional areas in Fairfield County that the viewers will already be well acquainted with.

Some of these locations are the Connecticut Grand Opera, Franklin Street Works, the Housatonic Museum of Art, the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra, and the Greater Bridgeport Symphony.

Connecticut is certainly no stranger to film shootings, having previously hosted numerous big Hollywood project shootings including Mystic Pizza, A Mighty Wind, Revolutionary Road, and Amistad, among numerous others.

Happiness for Beginners is now available on Netflix.