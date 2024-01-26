Where Is the Bradley Robert Edwards? The whereabouts of the serial killer explored ahead of The Claremont Murders on Acorn TV

The Claremont Murders is an infamous case in which an 18-year-old Australian woman went missing and two other women aged 23 and 27 were found murdered in 1996-97. Dubbed a serial killing case by the media, the shocking series of events has been turned into a true-crime drama titled by the same name.

The official synopsis of the dramatized version reads:

"It centres on a police investigation of the disappearance of young women who disappeared from the streets of Claremont and the 25 year race to capture a killer."

When the police finally captured the killer, it was 25 years too late. The serial killer named Bradley Robert Edwards was living life normally and even had a stepdaughter. He was only convicted in 2020 after police linked him to the murders based on DNA evidence.

Where is Bradley Robert Edwards, the infamous serial killer of the Claremont Murders?

A file picture of Bradley Robert Edwards (image via YouTube/ABC News)

52-year-old Edwards was convicted of murdering two women and linked to the disappearance of a third and accused of raping and assaulting other women too.

He is currently serving a life imprisonment term in Western Australia without any provision for parole for at least 40 years. He was imprisoned in 2020 after initially being arrested for his crimes in 2016. Robert Edwards was convicted of murdering Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon in the 1990s but acquitted of murdering Sarah Spiers due to a lack of evidence.

Edwards was a native of Perth and grew up in the suburb of Huntingdale. He worked as a technician at Telstra. He was convicted of an assault on a hospital worker back in 1990 and was even sentenced to a two-year probation along with a mandatory sex offender program. As per Elle, he had also sexually assaulted an 18-year-old girl in Huntingdale before committing the murders he is currently in jail for.

The series of murders shook the people of Perth and led to the media, and its suspicion was spurred when 18-year-old Sarah Spiers went missing after a night out at Club Bayview in Claremont. Spiers was last spotted heading out of the nightclub on January 27, 1996, and then using a nearby public phone booth to hail a cab. There was no sign of Spiers as the taxi pulled up.

Jane Rimmer, a 23-year-old childcare provider, vanished seven months later following a night out at the Continental Hotel in Claremont. Her body was discovered in bushland 40 kilometers south of Claremont two months later. Then on March 15, 1997, attorney Ciara Glennon, 27 years old, was also listed as missing following a night spent at the Continental. Three weeks later, her body was discovered in bushland fifty kilometers to the north of Claremont.

Edwards was caught 25 years after he murdered the two women. Advanced DNA testing helped police match his samples to the ones found on the bodies of the murdered woman back in the 1990s. The evidence finally helped police crack the infamous Claremont Murders case, which had been baffling them for over two decades.

The Claremont Murders, the dramatized television miniseries consists of two episodes and initially premiered on Channel 7 back in 2023. The miniseries is currently available to stream on Acorn TV.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here