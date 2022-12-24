Where Is Frank Grimsley Now? All about The Circle season 4 winner

Netflix's famed reality TV series The Circle recently came to an end with season 4 and Frank Grimsley, who appeared on it, won the finale and walked away with the grand prize of $150k.

The Circle season 4 came to an end earlier this year in the month of May and there's been a lot of changes in Frank's life eversince. He revealed that he cleared up all his debt with his winnings. Although contestants could catfish others, Frank was himself from the beginning to end and his honesty paid off.

Frank is a digital creator and licensed therapist and has made a lasting impression on the contestants and continues to influence his followers by his inspirational and motivational posts. A few minutes prior to winning, The Circle season 4 winner revealed that he always felt like the Netflix show needed him and his determination to be on it paid off.

He is just 29-years-old and hails from Maryland. But now with the cameras away and as time has passed since his win, if you're curious to know what he's been up to and where he is currently, keep reading.

Frank from The Circle season 4 now works as a School Social Worker in Washington DC

Apart from being a licensed therapist and a school social worker, Frank is also an advocate for body positivity and loves to spread goodwill.

According to Cinemaholic, the Netflix star started off his career working with an event management company. They added that he was also involved with a shipping company that dealt with plus-size.

Frank also takes up collaborations with various brands as an influencer and a content creator. He became the highest rated player on the famed reality TV show and was also crowned the super-secret influencer on the show.

Now that his time on the Netflix reality TV series has come to an end, he has now gone back to being a school social worker in Washington DC, in the Baltimore area. Since he has now gained a whole new set of followers on Instagram after his win, he's gone back to creating content and brand collaborations.

Frank has over 141k followers on Instagram and often uploads posts of himself with motivational captions and inspirational messages.

After his win on The Circle, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Frank shared:

"I owe a lot of people money, so I will be definitely paying some people back. I might do a little splurge here and there. I might get me a little vacation, a little bag, but really just trying to save and invest. I want to make this money work for me for the rest of my life."

He recently uploaded a post on Instagram, stating:

"As I woke up this morning, I reminded myself that some days it’s okay to “just be”. Just be happy that you’re not where you used to be despite not being where you want to be. Just be grateful for life because things could’ve went another way. Just be thankful that you had a chance to open your eyes this morning because somebody else didn’t get that chance."

The Circle is available to stream only on Netflix.

