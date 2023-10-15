Where is Julius Mullins now? Dateline's Manuela Allen murder case explored

In the serene town of Olney, Texas, where Friday night football reigned supreme, a dark and harrowing tale unfolded, which led cops to Julius Mullins. Manuela or Manu Sabine Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, was brutally murdered in July 2019, sending shockwaves through the close-knit community.

As NBC's Dateline investigated the Manuela Allen murder case, the spotlight turned to Julius Mullins, an unexpected figure in this tragic narrative. He is currently incarcerated at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Wichita Falls, Texas, where he is serving his time for his crimes.

Allen's family's Olney, Texas home became a chilling crime scene, marked by a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, and a knife. This was perplexing for cops, given the absence of any signs of struggle reported by the family members who were at home that fateful night.

This heart-wrenching story was portrayed on Dateline on October 13, 2023, and the synopsis of the episode read:

"A small Texas town is shattered when beloved teacher Manuela Allen vanishes from her home in the middle of the night. When a gruesome discovery is made a short time later at a local lake, investigators are left with more questions than answers"

Manuela Allen was reportedly stabbed about 47 times

Dateline's An Unexcepted Killer chronicles this case (Image via NBC)

Investigators were particularly puzzled by how neither Peter Allen, Manu's husband, nor their two children heard any signs of struggle or violence on July 6, 2019, when the crime took place. The next morning, her family found that her bedroom floor was full of blood and that she was not at home.

Peter then reported her missing and officers later discovered Manu Allen's body at Lake Cooper. They learned that she had been stabbed approximately 47 times, strangled, and shot in the face after she had already died, as per The Cinemaholic. The crime scene yielded important clues, including bloody fingerprints on Manu's vehicle and bike tracks leading away from the scene.

A witness, as reported by NBC, saw an individual riding a bicycle in the early morning hours. Julius Mullins, an 18-year-old high school student and football player, emerged as a significant suspect in the case.

A bike at his apartment with tire tracks matching those discovered at the crime scene raised suspicion. Furthermore, Mullins had once dated Manu's daughter, Melanie, as per MEAWW.

What happened to Manuela's killer, Julius Mullins?

Julius Mullins was sentenced to 55 years in prison (Image via NBC)

Julius Mullins confessed to entering the Allen residence, killing Manu, and disposing of her body. While he initially claimed that Peter had ordered the attack, no evidence supported his statement, leading authorities to conclude that Mullins acted alone.

In May 2020, Mullins pleaded guilty to one count each of changing or tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, murder, and burglary of a habitation, as per Fresherslive.

According to The Graham Leader, Julius Mullins was subsequently sentenced to 55 years for the murder, 20 years for the burglary, and 20 years for tampering, all to be run concurrently.

Therefore, currently, at the age of 22, he remains incarcerated at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas. He will remain there at least until he becomes eligible for parole in January 2047. According to state records, his projected release date at the moment is July 14, 2047, whereas the official date of the end of his sentence is July 14, 2074, as per The Cinemaholic.

Manu Allen (Image via NBC)

The morning of July 7, 2019, marked an unimaginable horror for the Allen family as Manu Allen, a cherished member of their community inexplicably vanished during the night. The town and her family still mourn her loss.