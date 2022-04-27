Where do Kevin and Sophie stand after This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14? Justin Hartley teases "marriage" in the final episodes

This Is Us just aired one of its most important episodes, answering a particularly long-standing question in the process. Titled The Night Before the Wedding, Episode 14 aired on April 26, 2022. The long-running show is slowly wrapping up loose ends this season while freeing up space for a perfect finale, since this is the last time we are seeing the Pearson family in action.

As the title suggests, Episode 14 of the NBC show dealt with the events from the night before the wedding of Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Philip (played by Chris Geere). Amidst the anticipation for the big event, something important happened for Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley).

Long-term fans of the show may have finally received a clear answer to their queries about Kevin's love life in this episode. We find that Kevin's final match was none other than his first love, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). Justin Hartley weighed in on this subject while speaking to TV Insider.

This Is Us Season 6, Episode 14: Rekindling old flames

This Is Us featured certain flashforwards which showed Kevin wearing a wedding band. As a result, viewers already knew that Kevin was going to end up with someone, but his final match was not revealed until the big reveal in Episode 14. The episode focused heavily on the interaction between Sophie and Kevin, who met after a long time.

One of the pivotal moments that cemented the solution to Kevin's relationship woes was Sophie's revelation about her divorce. The rest of the episode built upon their conversations, and viewers slowly formed the impression that this was it for Kevin.

Addressing fans who were concerned about Kevin's love life in an interview with TVInsider, Justin Hartley said:

"I think he’s found himself in a place where he’s figured out what’s important, what he’s good at, and certainly what he’s not good at. And, so I think one of the things he won’t have to deal with in the future is more tragedies when it comes to his love life and inconsistencies. He’s in a pretty good spot."

Kevin's character has gone through drastic changes over the past six seasons. His journey has been crucial for every other aspect of the show. With this new development, his love life has finally reached culmination, tying another loose end. Hartley also hinted at another "marriage" in the series.

Hartley commented in the same interview with TVInsider,

"Maybe, but if we do one more wedding [on the show], I feel like we’ll have more weddings than birthdays at this point. So I don’t know if there’s another wedding that we’re going to see necessarily, but there could be a marriage."

The final few episodes of the show may see a "married" Kevin, even if the ceremony is not shown on screen. This Is Us is headed towards a brilliant ending, and fans are wishing the best for the Pearson family.

The upcoming episode of This Is Us will air on May 3, 2022.

