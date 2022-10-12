Where did Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox meet? Everything to know about The Challenge Season 38 pair

Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox, the duo who met on Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love, have teamed up to compete for a million-dollar prize money on The Challenge, airing on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

The pair hope to give tough competition to veterans on the show like Darrell Taylor, Jordan Wiseley, Aneesa Ferreira, and Veronica Portillo, among others, to win the trophy of The Challenge. The show will also test their relationship during the new season. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challenge will either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.”

Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox from The Challenge are head-over-heels for each other

1) Laurel Stucky

laurelstucky @laurelstucky The Challenge @TheChallenge where the B's stand for BRILLIANT and BALLSY.



See how Laurel and Jakk compete as partners when The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on #TheChallenge38 Say hello to #TeamBebe where the B's stand for BRILLIANTand BALLSY.See how Laurel and Jakk compete as partners when The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @MTV Say hello to #TeamBebe 👋 where the B's stand for BRILLIANT 💡 and BALLSY. 😤 See how Laurel and Jakk compete as partners when The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @MTV! #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/DAovzCd3Al It's giving David and Alexis twitter.com/TheChallenge/s… It's giving David and Alexis twitter.com/TheChallenge/s…

Laurel is one of the most decorated Challengers of all time. She started as a Fresh Meat contestant in 2009 and competed in various other challenges like Fresh Meat II, Cutthroat, and Rivals, Invasion of the Champions, and War of the Worlds 2. She won Free Agent and was a finalist in Fresh Meat II. She even competed in the Ring against Britni Thornton and won.

Laurel is highly competitive, and getting along with other housemates is not easy for her, as she admitted once:

”When I compete, I'm a b*tch.”

Despite her incredible performance, she holds the record for nine consecutive elimination wins by a female contestant.

With a degree in veterinary sciences, she made a surprise appearance during Episode 11 of Vendettas as a Mercenary. Laurel has also participated in the memorable 2022 six-part documentary series, The Challenge: Untold History.

2) Jakk Maddox

Jakk is a 26-year-old certified personal trainer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He hopes his stay on The Challenge with Ride or Die Laurel lasts a long time. He first met his partner in Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love, and "the bond they created has gone through years and continents."

How The Challenge team Laurel and Jakk met

Laurel appeared on Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love as Nicole Zanatta's ex. She arrived in Episode 1 and was voted off in Episode 4. She then appeared in Episode 6 of the reality series to announce the elimination twist.

Jakk arrived in episode 2 for a second chance at love with his ex, Adore Delano, but he left the show in episode 9. It was then that he and Laurel bonded and continued their relationship.

Jakk loves that Laurel "has no filter," and since she has experience competing in The Challenge, he is sure they have immense chances of winning the trophy. In the preview clip, talking about Laurel's strength, he said:

"Not only she have the experience but you seem like you are in a much different place than you have been before in here. You are just so much more calm and grounded than I have seen."

Talking about "brilliant" Jakk's strength, Laurel said:

"Everyone loves Jakk. When people leave after having a conversation with Jakk, they say, "Oh my God! I love Jakk." I am like I know I brought him here."

The team is now participating in the show with their "top 3" motto:

"Give it one hundred percent, don't quit, be yourself."

Tune in on MTV on Wednesday to watch Laurel Stucky and Jakk in the new episode of The Challenge.

