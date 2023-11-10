Where are Miles and Heather from Love in the Wild now? Relationship updates

Fearless in their pursuit of adventure on Love in the Wild, a group of ten single men and women started on an exhilarating journey on the show. Originally airing in 2011, the show has rekindled public interest as Netflix has chosen to bring it back into the spotlight.

More than a decade has elapsed since the contestants' adventures unfolded on screen, and viewers are now consumed with curiosity about their present lives. Among the numerous couples featured on Love in the Wild, Heather Pond and Miles Haefner emerged as enduring favorites.

For those who are unaware, Heather Pond and Miles Haefner's love story not only blossomed on the show but also flourished into a beautiful marriage.

Fan favorite couple feeding the duckies (Image via Facebook/HeatherPond)

Heather Pond and Miles Haefner's journey in Love in the Wild

Capturing the hearts of viewers in 2011 on NBC, this couple's love story unfolded, showcasing a great partnership on Love in the Wild as they navigated both dating and competing in the Costa Rican jungle.

Starting from a shared passion for adventures to discovering joy even in the most physically demanding situations, Miles and Heather gradually established the rhythm of their relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Love in the Wild season 1.

Partnering with different contestants, Miles and Heather consistently gravitated back to each other. Their budding bond secured a night at the Oasis and ensured survival until the end. With the unexpected eliminations of Ben, Brandee, Steele, and Erica they automatically made it into the top three couples of Love in the Wild.

In the ultimate showdown, Miles and Heather went head-to-head, reaffirming their profound connection in a captivating display against Theresa and Skip. Despite trailing slightly behind the eventual winners, Mike and Samantha, Miles and Heather charmed everyone with their easy-going and cheerful demeanor.

Although they didn't clinch the victory in the finale, they gracefully exited hand-in-hand, basking in the love and support of their numerous fans.

Where are Heather and Mike today? What happened to them post Love in the Wild?

Heather's guess of Miles being a typical down-to-earth guy turned out to be true and they continued dating even after the show. The Costa Rican wilderness not only granted Miles and Heather an extraordinary opportunity but also led them to discover a lifelong companion in each other.

When the cameras of Love in the Wild ceased rolling, Miles and Heather opted to extend their streak of adventures, intertwining their lives hand-in-hand. Initially residing in Minnesota and San Francisco, respectively, the pair navigated a period of maintaining a long-distance relationship.

The fan favorite couple solidified their connection by tying the knot on June 18, 2016. They were surrounded by their friend and family for the same. In their vows, Heather poured her heart out and said:

"In a million years, I never imagined I’d be marrying someone I met on TV… Standing here today, I know it was more than a coincidence. It was destiny or fate that brought us together…Life will bring us challenges, but together, we are stronger and can face any obstacle that comes our way…”

Heather has been contributing her skills at Unisoft, while Miles serves as the President at Signal Signs and Graphics, a company specializing in printing services according to the couple's individual LinkedIn profiles. They also embarked on the journey of parenthood as they welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, Macklin, in 2018 followed by their secondborn, a daughter.

Despite keeping their romance quiet after Love in the Wild, Heather's Facebook profile indicates that they have continued to embark on trips together, strengthening their bond. It is heartening to witness the enduring connection of the couple from a reality show almost 12 years ago.