Where was Netflix's Lady Voyeur shot? Filming locations explored

Lady Voyeur is currently streaming on Netflix. The Portuguese series, originally titled Olhar Indiscreto, is being led by Débora Nascimento. The 37-year-old Brazilian model and actress is known for the Edward Norton-headlined The Incredible Hulk and the 2014 anthology Brazilian flick Rio, I Love You.

The other cast members are Emanuelle Araújo, Nikolas Antunes, Ângelo Rodrigues, Débora Duarte, and Tânia Alves.

According to the OTT giant, the summary of the series reads:

A talented, voyeuristic hacker finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbor leaves for a weekend trip.

The thriller, created by Marcela Citterio, has been directed by Luciana de Oliveira. Mixer Films and Netflix have bankrolled the steamy series, while Oliveira, Leticia Veiga, and Fabrizia Pinto are aboard as executive producers.

Lady Voyeur has set base in the Brazilian city of São Paulo

The Netflix show started rolling out early last year, and the team called it a wrap within months. São Paulo, which is the most populous city in the South American country, served as the main and probably the only location for the Lady Voyeur team.

São Paulo, a 468-year-old cosmopolitan, was also one of the primary locales for many top productions like the TV series Black Mirror, Solace (2015), Sense8, Nine Days, and Beyond the Universe (also a Netflix film), among others.

It is the capital of the state of São Paulo, Brazil’s wealthiest state. The metro houses several noted skyscrapers like the Mirante do Vale, Edifício Itália, Banespa, North Tower, and the like.

As a cultural, political, and economic hub, São Paulo is dotted with several museums, such as the Latin American Memorial, the Museum of Ipiranga, the Ibirapuera Park, the São Paulo Museum of Art, and the Museum of the Portuguese Language.

The city also hosts several top festivals like the São Paulo Jazz Festival, São Paulo Art Biennial, São Paulo Fashion Week, and the Brazilian Grand Prix, among others.

São Paulo was also one of the host venues for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Its LGBT Pride parade is the second largest in the world after the New York City Pride March. One can find significantly large Arab, Italian, Japanese, and Portuguese diasporas living in the city.

What to expect in Lady Voyeur?

Lady Voyeur is expected to be a tempting entry for those who like suspenseful shows. The trailer, lasting 51 seconds, was released on December 13 of last year.

It showed a lady gearing up to watch something through her binoculars, even as she says, “I never thought that looking so closely would take me so far,” indicating that the series wouldn’t be comfortable to watch. The following sequences successfully establish the tone of the thriller.

In April last year, Netflix released the first-look photos, and while sharing hers on Instagram, Nascimento wrote in her native language, which translates to:

“Meet Miranda, my new character. 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐱 released the first behind-the-scenes image of “𝐎𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐨”, our new psychological thriller. Miranda drives the story as an unstoppable voyeur and extremely skilled hacker. As in every good thriller, nothing is what it seems… What do you expect?”

Lady Voyeur consists of ten episodes, namely: The Year I Lived Two Lives, Every Action Has a Reaction, Fragmented, The Perfect Lie, Crime and Punishment, Shadows of the Past, She's Among Us, Rock Bottom Is the Hottest Place, Going, Going, Gone!, and The Past Is Outside, The Future Is in Here.

One can stream Lady Voyeur on Netflix right away.

Poll : 0 votes