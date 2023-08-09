Where was Red, White, & Royal Blue filmed? Shooting locations explored 

The upcoming 2023 American romantic comedy, Red, White, & Royal Blue, based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel of the same name explores the love story brewing between two high-profile boys. Primarily filmed all over the United Kingdom, the Amazon Prime Video original will be streaming on the platform from August 11, 2023.

Red, White, & Royal Blue made its premiere at the BFI IMAX in London on July 27, 2023. The Prime Video film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry - the two leading roles of the coming-of-age romcom. Alex Claremont-Diaz is the US President's son in the movie who falls in love with Prince Henry following the publicity of their altercation at a royal wedding.

The principal photography for the film started in June 2022 and took two months to complete.

Red, White, & Royal Blue was filmed mostly in the United Kingdom

The New York Times best-seller, Red, White, & Royal Blue, has finally found its place on the OTT platforms with Amazon Studios snatching the rights to the production in early 2019.

Produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, the primary location was the United Kingdom as almost all the shots in Washington were taken inside the Oval Office. On the other hand, the Potomac River that was shown in the film was actually the Thames.

It is no surprise that the United Kingdom took dominance over all other options in terms of shooting locations owing to the magnificence and royalty the country has to offer. The three other possible locations are Somerley House, The Royal Naval College - Queen Anne Court, and Goldsmith's Hall - The Livery Hall as far as it can be gathered from the trailer.

However, Matthew Lopez reveals that he has tried his best to keep the political atmosphere of Washington D.C. intact, even though the shooting location did not involve the city in itself. He says,

"This is a fairy tale, but for it to work, it has to be grounded in something resembling a recognizable reality, especially when it comes to the world of DC and the White House."

At the London premiere, it was noted that the two leading stars (Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez) stayed away from the screening to support the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. Tony-winning playwright López chose to take a stand as a WGA member by supporting his film from a holding room in the theater, instead of the red carpet.

More on Red, White, & Royal Blue cast

Red, White, & Royal Blue stars Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2), Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill: Volume 1), Stephen Fry (V for Vendetta), Sarah Shahi (Black Adam) and Ellie Bamber (The Serpent). The film represents queer relationships in a changing cinematic terrain.

López shared his experience in making a queer love story with Glamour:

“I think having this book in my life when I was younger might have made it a little easier. I knew immediately that I wanted to bring it to the screen.”

Matthew Lopez, the American playwright and screenwriter behind the likes of The Inheritance and Some Like It Hot, directed and wrote the screenplay for Red, White, & Royal Blue.