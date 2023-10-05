Where is Steven Avery now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable

In January 2007, Wisconsin habitant Steven Avery was convicted on the charges of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach. Additionally, he was also held guilty on the charges of mutilating Halbach's corpse and illegally possessing weapons. He was later handed a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. He is currently serving his sentence at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

Teresa Halbach went missing on October 31, 2005; her last claimed appointment was a meeting with Avery at his home near Avery's Auto Salvage to shoot his sister's minivan that was for sale on Autotrader.com.

She was finally reported missing by her mother on November 3.

Teresa Halbach (Image via findagrave.com)

Bloodstains discovered in the interior of Halbach's car that were partially hidden in the salvage yard matched Avery's DNA. Fragments of burned bone discovered in a fire pit close to Avery's house were eventually recognized by investigators.

The new episode of Dateline: Unforgettable, titled Return to Manitowoc County, will document the gruesome case and bring to light shocking new details about the case almost eighteen years after the crime.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"It's a mystery that defies easy answers, and "Dateline" has been following it for more than a decade; Steven Avery and his teenage nephew were convicted of killing Teresa Halbach; now, Andrea Canning shares her insight into the controversial case."

The episode premieres on Oxygen on October 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Steven Avery was sentenced to life in prison in Teresa Halbach's murder case

Brendan Dassey and Stephen Avery (Images via Oxygen))

On November 11, 2005, Steven Avery was detained and charged with Halbach's murder, kidnapping, s*xual assault, and mutilation of a corpse. Brendan Dassey, Steven Avery's nephew, was also accused of participating in the crime a few months later.

Avery was the plaintiff in a $36 million civil action at the time of Halbach's disappearance against Manitowoc County and former county authorities for his 18-year imprisonment.

He was found guilty of s*xually assaulting a lady in 1985 as she was jogging along Lake Michigan while he was only 23 years old and received a 32-year prison term. In 1987 and 1996, appeals of his conviction were unsuccessful.

The Wisconsin Innocence Project was then given authorization in 2002 to do DNA testing, which was not possible in 1985 when the r*pe occurred.

Another criminal, Gregory Allen, who was then serving a 60-year term for another r*pe in Brown County, was identified as the perpetrator of the crime through DNA testing. Avery was released from jail in 2003, having served 18 years.

But a jury found him guilty on March 18, 2005, after a six-week trial.

Charred bone fragments in a fire pit on Avery's property, blood from both Avery and Halbach in the latter's car, pieces of a camera and electronic equipment in a burn barrel, a bullet with Halbach's DNA in Avery's garage, and a key to Halbach's car with Avery's DNA on it were among the evidence used against Avery.

Avery has consistently maintained his innocence despite the circumstantial evidence.

Steven Avery was once more sentenced to prison – this time for life without the chance of parole. He was moved to the Waupun Correctional Institution in Waupun in 2012 after being incarcerated for five years at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel.

He was again moved in 2022 to the medium-security Fox Lake Correctional Institution, where he is currently serving his sentence.

Dateline: Unoforgettable's new episode will revisit the shocking 2005 murder case of Teresa Halbach. It premieres on Oxygen on October 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET.