Where to stream The Playboy Murders? All streaming platforms explored

The Playboy Murders is a true crime series that premiered on Investigation Discovery on January 22, 2024. The show follows the murder investigations connected with Playboy, exposing the deep, dark secrets of one of America's most prominent publications.

The first episode, Double Trouble, is about the is about the murder of Sandy Bentley's boyfriend. Bentley, a former Playboy Playmate, had a relationship with Hugh Hefner, the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, that changed how other playmates were treated in the Playboy mansion.

Watch The Playboy Murders on Investigation Discovery and other streaming platforms

The new six-episode season, which premiered on January 22, can be streamed on ID, Max, and Discovery+. A new episode will be airing every Monday at 10 pm ET.

The Playboy Murders are available to watch live or on-demand on the Investigation Discovery website or app if you have a working cable login. Max also offers the show for streaming; monthly subscriptions begin at $9.99. For an extra $15.99 per month, you can add Max to your Hulu or Prime Video subscriptions.

If you have an active membership to any streaming services supporting ID, such as fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Philo, or YouTube TV, you can also watch the docuseries.

For subscribers, free trials are available on YouTube TV, Philo, and FuboTV. Additionally, the series will be available for streaming on Discovery+, which costs $4.99 per month (or $8.99 per month for an ad-free version). New members can try the service for free for seven days.

What is The Playboy Murders about? A recap of episodes 1 and 2

The six-episode season of The Playboy Murders, which debuted on January 22, 2024, keeps presenting some of the most horrific and mysterious killings and crimes committed by the people associated with the Playboy brand.

Soon after Hefner divorced Kimberley Conrad in 1999, Bentley and her twin sister Mandy moved into the Playboy Mansion and began dating. However, Sandy's subsequent liaison with a rich financier, Mark Yagalla, resulted in her separation from the deceased Playboy publisher.

In the opening episode of The Playboy Murders, the focus is on the rise and fall of Sandy and Mandy Bentley, twin sisters who were once highly successful models in the late 1990s. However, their lives take a dark turn when they become involved with a wealthy gambler in Las Vegas.

Playboy Playmate (Image via IMDb)

This ill-fated affair leads to their downfall, as they resort to stealing jewelry, finding an unknown buyer, and ultimately committing a brutal double murder in the Hollywood Hills.

The second episode, The Bunny and Charles Manson, explores the strange relationship between Vetri and the notorious Charles Manson. Vetri was an actress awarded the prestigious title of Playmate of the Year in 1968. As per The Sun, she was also sentenced for shooting her husband, Bruce Rathgeb.

The story takes a terrible turn when Vetri's close friend, Sharon Tate, is brutally murdered by Charles Manson's followers only a year after she was named Playmate of the Year. This horrible crime starts a terrifying chain of events, ultimately resulting in Victoria Vetri's downfall.

Tune in Monday at 10 pm ET on February 5 to watch the next episode of The Playboy Murders on the ID Channel.