Where was The Bear season 2 shot? Filming locations explored

Hulu's hit comedy-drama series, The Bear, is all set to make its return with a second season slated for release exclusively on the popular streaming platform on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Christopher Storer has served as the creator of the series. Storer is also the director of the popular show, along with Joanna Calo. In a Variety interview, director Calo revealed that season 2 will:

"home in on hospitality, taking care of others and making the cast’s lives a bit bigger. At the center, Carmy will still be reeling from his brother’s death and his own demons in the sophomore season, too".

Ever since the official trailer for the new season of The Bear was launched by FX Networks, followers of the show have been quite curious about the intriguing filming locations of the latest season. As per the Chicago Genius Herald, the cast and crew of the series moved to Arlington Heights from Chicago while filming the upcoming second season of the series. The latest season was also partly shot in Evanston, as reported by The Daily Northwestern.

Without further ado, let's dive right in to explore more details about the shooting locations of the show's second season.

Season 2 of The Bear was filmed in Arlington Heights and Evanston

Arlington Heights

As stated by the Chicago Genius Herald, a dispute took place between the show's producers and the River North Residents Association due to the Hulu series' allegedly inaccurate and gritty depiction of the neighborhood. As a result, the producers decided to move the shooting location of the show's second season from Chicago to Arlington Heights.

The suburban storyline of the new season is all set to showcase the opening of a new franchise location for "The Original Beef of Chicagoland," which is a restaurant that serves as the primary setting of the show.

As per the Chicago Genius Herald, Chris Storer, the creator of the Hulu series, addressed the change in the show's filming location in an interview, saying:

"We like the idea of Chicago, but wanted to repackage the city’s flavorful au jus into something more palatable to the suburban viewer who might be scared of seeing a restaurant with no parking, or a cook wearing a White Sox hat."

The creator further said:

"We might even change the name from ‘of Chicagoland’ to ‘of Chicago’ to really capture the suburban ideology of identifying with Chicago while also resenting most aspects of what makes it unique."

Evanston

Some of the significant sequences in the new season were shot in Evanston, which is a suburb of Chicago located on the North Shore alongside Lake Michigan.

As per The Daily Northwestern, the executive director of the Wilmette Park District, Steve Wilson, disclosed that the crew rented a space for the filming in the Centennial Recreation Complex parking lot, which is situated between Evanston and Wilmette.

The cast and crew of The Bear were also seen setting up for filming on Harrison Street and Lincolnwood Drive in Evanston, as stated by The Daily Northwestern.

The lead cast members for the series, The Bear, include Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, among others.

