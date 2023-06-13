Where was The Full Monty TV series shot? Filming locations of Hulu's new show explored

An exciting new comedy-drama series, The Full Monty, is all set for its release on the streaming platforms Hulu, Disney+, and FX on June 14, 2023. The series is based on the 1997 British comedy film of the same name and will see the original cast of the film reprise their roles.

The show will have a total of 8 episodes as revealed by Rotten Tomatoes and is created by directors Simone Beaufoy, Alice Nutter, and Lee Mason.

Much like the 1997 film, which was based on a group of unemployed brothers who open up a strip club to earn a livelihood, the television series will follow the same group of characters 25 years later, as they try to figure out their role in the grand scheme of things while encountering many unconventional situations.

The official synopsis of The Full Monty, as per Disney+, reads:

"Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the new series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors."

It continues:

"The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier, and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades."

The Full Monty television series was filmed in multiple locations across Manchester and Sheffield

According to National World, the filming of The Full Monty television series took place across two cities in the north of England, namely Manchester and Sheffield.

The production for The Full Monty began in May of last year in Manchester. The metropolitan city is extremely famous around the world, as it is home to a rich cultural heritage.

The city was at the heart of the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century and is therefore home to numerous popular landmarks and museums. Manchester's buildings also display a variety of architectural styles that range from Victorian to contemporary architecture.

National World reveals that the filming for The Full Monty television series took place at The Greyhound Pub, Royton, in Manchester. It was also revealed that numerous cast members of the show were spotted filming at the Crompton Place Shopping Centre in Bolton town centre. However, the filming for the show soon shifted to Sheffield.

Sheffield is a city in South Yorkshire. Promoting a beautiful English countryside, this city is host to historic artwork that attracts millions of tourists from around the world every year. The Full Monty utilized several of the beautiful landmarks that the city has, including one Gleadless Valley, which is home to series character Gaz's distant daughter, Destiny, her twin sisters, and her mother.

National World reveals that the filming for the show also took place at the Meadowhall shopping centre. The location appears in the first few episodes of the show and will be a scene of Destiny's criminal exploits. Actors Robert Carlyle, Talitha Wing, and Wim Snape were spotted filming for the show both in the centre itself and the car park. The show was also filmed at the Mercure Hotel and Tudor Square.

It was revealed that the Norton Aerodrome site in Sheffield acted as a major base for The Full Monty's filming for at least 20 weeks. The site was a former RAF balloon barrage station during WW2 and was permanently closed in 1965.

However, this is not the first time that Sheffield has been host to show and film shootings, having previously been the location for projects like The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Threads, Four Lions, and Everybody's Talking About Jamie, among numerous others.

The Full Monty television series will release on June 14, 2023, on Hulu.

