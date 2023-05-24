Where to watch the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert? Release date, streaming details, and more

The 2023 National Memorial Day Concert will broadcast live on PBS stations on Sunday, May 28, at 8 pm ET. The concert will also be live-streamed on the KPBS TV, PBS website, YouTube channel, and app and also the concert's Facebook page.

The concert has been a beloved part of America's history as it honors veterans, servicemen, women, and military families. The concert features numerous performances from award-winning musicians, The U.S. Army Chorus, and multiple documentaries of the honorees. This time, the annual concert will be hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise.

The 2023 National Memorial Day Concert will remember three generations of one Gold Star family

KPBS TV released the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert schedule this year on their official website, and viewers are already excited about the surprises the concert promises to deliver. The first segment will be a tribute to the Gold Star families. The description for the segment, as per KPBS TV, reads:

"The concert will remember our fallen heroes and the Gold Star families who carry forever the pain of having lost their loved ones. This year the program will share the story of three generations of one Gold Star family and their poignant journey through grief when the beloved oldest child, Sgt. Anthony O. Magee is killed in action while on deployment in Iraq. Every member of the family must face a new normal where every day is Memorial Day."

The show's second segment will be about honoring the Vietnam War POWs who endured unfathomable conditions, abuse, and torture. The description for the segment reads:

"Fifty years after their release, the concert will share the story of Col. Carlyle “Smitty” Harris (Ret.) who was imprisoned by the North Vietnamese for 8 years while his wife Louise stayed resilient and strong on the home front."

The 2023 National Memorial Day Concert will continue with tributes to the veterans as the following segments will be about honoring the Korean War and veterans of World War II. This special segment will also feature a tribute to the contributions of the Merchant Marines in the war. The segment's description, as per KPBS TV, reads:

"The broadcast will remember the more than thirty-six thousand American lives lost, and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our veterans who bravely fought to defend freedom and bring peace. Heartbreak Ridge, Pork Chop Hill, Outpost Harry and Chosin Reservoir are just a few of the epic battles etched in the memory of those who survived this fierce and brutal conflict."

Dule Hill, Yolanda Adams, Mary McCormack, and Trace Adkins (Images via IMDb)

The 2023 National Memorial Day Concert will also feature several famed guest performers, including:

Multi-platinum entertainer and TV/film actor Trace Adkins

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tonya Trotter (The War And Treaty)

Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams

Award-winning country music star Jo Dee Messina

Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips

The National Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly

However, perhaps the most awaited part of the concert will be the beautifully executed performances of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Service Color Teams.

This time performing for the same are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Chorus, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

The 2023 National Memorial Day Concert will broadcast live on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on PBS and KPBS TV.

