Where to watch 'Another Life' Season 2? Release date, trailer, and all about sci-fi series

Netflix is back with another season of its sci-fi series, Another Life. Starring Battlestar Galactica hero Katie Sackhoff and Selma Blair, this Netflix Original was shot in 4K, showcasing the best of tech.

Created by Aaron Martin, the series revolves around Astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff). She leads a team of astronauts into space searching for intelligent life, their mission being to find the source of a mysterious alien artifact that appeared on planet Earth.

The crew faces unparalleled danger during their mission, making them wonder if it was a one-way trip all along.

When will 'Another Life' Season 2 release?

Even after receiving mixed reviews for its first season, the series was renewed for another installment.

Netflix's second installment of Another Life is all set to release on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 12.30 pm (IST), and viewers will be able to stream the entire series. The second season has a total of ten episodes.

Another Life features Katie Sackhoff, Selma Blair, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Ludlow, Blu Hunt, and A.J. Rivera. In the second season, Dillon Casey, Shannon Chan-Kent, Kyrt Yaeger, Carlena Britch, and Allan Hawco also appear.

The executive producers are of Another Life are Katie Sackhoff and Noreen Halpern.

'Another Life' Season 2 trailer

The official trailer for Another Life Season 2 was released last month, and the stakes are high. The official synopsis for Netflix's Another Life S2 reads:

"Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff), who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young team investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission."

The show's preview discloses the rising emotions of the Salvare ship as they deal with the threat of a possible attack, amid which captain Niko Breckinridge determines that sacrificing everything to return to Earth is worth a shot.

