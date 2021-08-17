Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2021: Streaming details and all you need to know 

ABC's reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise is back with its seventh season. The popular show has made a return to TV after a break of nearly two years due to COVID-19.
The new season began airing on ABC on 16 August 2021.
Bachelor in Paradise is part of The Bachelor franchise, serving as a spin-off to ABC's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Much like the previous iterations of Bachelor in Paradise, the latest season will also feature former contestants of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.
Although the show is meant to be aired on TV, viewers can still catch its latest season online. This article will discuss all the streaming details that viewers might want to know.
Bachelor in Paradise: Everything about the latest season's premiere
When was the first episode aired?
The first episode of Bachelor in Paradise aired on 16 August 2021, at 8.00 pm ET, exclusively on ABC. The reality show's second episode will premiere on 23 August 2021.
Where to catch Bachelor in Paradise online?
As already mentioned, the show is meant for the TV audience, and fans will get to see Bachelor in Paradise only on ABC. However, those who don't have a TV cable connection can watch the reality show on streaming platforms like fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, YouTube TV and more.
Viewers should remember that they can only catch the shows on channels like ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox through live streams. Additionally, they should check and compare the subscription plans of such streaming services before subscribing to any of them.
Apart from the TV option, fans can watch each episode on Hulu the day after it airs on ABC. So, Hulu subscribers will be able to the show without any trouble.
Who is hosting Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?
Previous seasons of Bachelor in Paradise were hosted by Chris Harrison, who is not a part of the seventh season. Instead of Harrison, season 7 will be hosted by celebrity guests on a rotational basis. The celebrity guests include David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess.
Where was the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 shot?
The seventh season of the romantic reality TV show was filmed in Sayulita, located in Vallarta Nayarit, Mexico.
What is the schedule of Bachelor in Paradise?
The full schedule for Bachelor in Paradise is given below:
- Episode 1 - August 16
- Episode 2 - August 23
- Episode 3 - August 24
- Episode 4 - August 30
- Episode 5 - August 31
- Episode 6 - September 6
- Episode 7 - September 7
- Episode 8 - September 14
- Episode 9 - September 21
- Episode 10 - September 28
- Episode 11 - October 5
- Episode 12 - October 12
- Episode 13 (Finale) - TBA