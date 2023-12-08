Where to watch Godzilla: Minus One? Showtimes, digital releases, and more

Godzilla: Minus One is the latest remake of the film based on the kaiju monster by the brilliant Takashi Yamazaki. This film, which is set in the years following World War II, tells a symbolic tale in which the word "minus one" portends disaster. Godzilla's return is shown against the backdrop of a war-torn Japan, where the nation is essentially beginning anew.

Godzilla becomes something more than just a conventional monster story thanks to Yamazaki's exceptional directing abilities in this iteration. It turns into a poignant representation of the intense humiliation and guilt that plague even the battle survivors.

Godzilla: Minus One is being heralded as one of the best Godzilla films in recent times, if not the best one to date. Yamazaki's version of the film is the 33rd Godzilla movie from Toho Studios and the first live-action one since Shin Godzilla was released in 2016.

The film was released in theaters on December 1, 2023.

Where to stream Godzilla: Minus One? Showtime and Digital Releases

Godzilla: Minus One was released in theaters only recently (December 3, 2023) and is being played across many theaters in the USA. Thus, the film is currently not available for streaming on any platform as of now. Toho Studios has not announced any plans to make the film available for streaming, at least for this year.

Godzilla: Minus One premiered in theaters in Japan on November 3, 2023, and on December 1, 2023, in the United States. However, fans in the UK and Ireland will have to wait a bit longer, as the film will only be released in theaters in these countries on December 15, 2023. The latest Godzilla film has a PG-13 rating due to action and creature violence. With credits, the movie lasts for a total of two hours and five minutes.

What is Godzilla: Minus One about? Plot details explored

The world of Godzilla: Minus One is a post-apocalyptic one that has already felt the fury of the monstrous Godzilla. The narrative follows a group of survivors as they fight to survive the fallout from the massive monster's strike, leaving Tokyo in ruins. The film continues from the animated trilogy Shin Godzilla by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, but it is not a direct sequel to any one movie in the series.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"The worst despair in the series' history strikes Japan! After the war, Japan has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state. The most desperate situation in the history of Japan. Who? And how? Will Japan stand up to it?"

The film examines Japan's psychological state following the devastation of World War II, offering viewers an opportunity to consider the impact of the war on their nation as the monster's heat ray reopens old wounds.

Do not miss out on Godzilla: Minus One, which is currently screening across theaters. The film is touted to be one of the best versions of the Kaiju film that has been made to date.