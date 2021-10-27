Where to watch 'Head of the Class'? Release date, trailer, and all about comedy series

HBO Max is back with another reboot, Head of the Class, an ABC original sitcom from the 1980s.

Executive-produced by Bill Lawrence and Liza Katzer, the series is written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen. This revival of Head of the Class will be a high school series just like the original. Isabella Gomez will be seen as a new mentor to the honor students, who is herself trying to figure out life while encouraging her students to gain more experience themselves.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Head of the Class' reboot:

When will 'Head of the Class' release?

The series is set to release on November 4 and will be available to watch on HBO Max. The 10-episode multi-camera show was originally created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias in the 1980s and the reboot for the same was announced in March this year by HBO.

Head of the Class stars Isabella Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, Katie Beth Hall and Christa Miller, along with Phil Lewis as a guest star. Robin Givens will be reprising her role as Darlene Merriman, the lawyer.

'Head of the Class' trailer

The trailer for Head of the Class dropped recently and it introduces a new cast with few reprises from the original sitcom. The trailer for the reboot has a very uplifting contemporary feel to it, also acting as a reminiscent of another high school sitcom reboot, Saved by the Bell, where each character in the sitcom shows off their individuality.

The original Head of the Class was an extremely popular sitcom that aired on ABC for five seasons between 1986 to 1991 with a total of 114 episodes. After the success of Booksmart, Head of the Class seems like a perfect reboot. Following in its predecessor's footsteps, the reboot will adopt a similar approach but with a 21st century spin on the teacher trying to inspire their overachieving students to go out and enjoy life instead of running after grades.

Head of the Class will release on November 4 on HBO Max. All five seasons of the original sitcom are already available on the same platform.

Edited by Prem Deshpande