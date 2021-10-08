Where to watch 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'? Release date, trailer and all about Amazon Prime series

The spooky season classic, I Know What You Did Last Summer, is all set to hit the small screen. In a series adaptation by Amazon Prime Video, the original slasher film will make a comeback with a modern take.

The upcoming series is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, and the 1997 slasher film, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe. The series follows a group of friends being stalked by a killer a year after they cover up a car accident where they had killed a man.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer.

When will 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' release?

I Know What You Did Last Summer will hit the streaming platform on Saturday, October 16. The first four episodes of will drop simultaneously on October 16 with new episodes releasing every Saturday leading up to the series’ suspenseful season finale on November 13.

The official synopsis for I Know What You Did Last Summer reads:

"One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Trailer

Prime Video released a teaser for I Know What You Did Last Summer last month, sending fans of the original slasher film into a frenzy. The official trailer for the Amazon Original was also released towards the end of last month on Prime Video's YouTube channel and other social media handles after the big reveal of its official poster.

Created by Sara Goodman, the series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom along with producers like James Wan, Neal H. Moritz, and Pavun Shetty.

Fans of the horror franchise can look forward to a lot of blood, violence and tense scenes when I Know What You Did Last Summer hits Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

