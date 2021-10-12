Where to watch 'Just Beyond'? Release date, trailer and all about anthology comedy-horror series

Take a trip into the fantasy world with Disney Plus in their upcoming comedy-horror series, Just Beyond. Inspired by the writings of author R.L. Stine, the show is bound to become a favorite of the author's fans.

Created by Seth Grahame-Smith, who is known for his work in The Lego Batman Movie, the eight-episode show unveils an exciting story in a world of fantasies and nightmares with each episode. The main idea of the series is to tell astonishing and thought-provoking stories of what's just beyond what we already know.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Disney Plus' Just Beyond.

When will 'Just Beyond' release?

Disney Plus' Just Beyond was officially announced last month, hyping all R.L. Stine fans. The show is all set to release on the streaming service on October 13, 2021.

The series features stars such as Gabriel Bateman, Cedric Joe, Nasim Pedrad, Riki Lindhome, Henry Thomas, Rachel Marsh, and many more. Just Beyond is executively produced by David Katzenberg, David Walpert, Marc Webb, and Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose.

R.L. Stine also serves as a co-executive producer for the series and is known for his work on the Goosebump and Fear Street novel series, both of which were adapted into multiple films.

'Just Beyond' Trailer

The trailer for Just Beyond was released last month on Disney Plus' Youtube. The thrilling trailer dives into the beyond, another world where typical fantasies and fears, parallel universes, and aliens exist. Each episode will build on this alternate world, introducing new cast members of characters who must go on incredible journeys filled with twists, turns, and nightmares in order to rediscover themselves.

The official synopsis for Just Beyond reads:

"Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, “Just Beyond” is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes."

