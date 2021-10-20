Where to watch 'Locke & Key' Season 2? Release date, trailer and more about the series

Netflix's gripping horror series, Locke & Key, is making a return with another season. The series is an adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic series 'Locke & Key'.

The premise of the series is that three children, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode discover some mysterious magic keys at the family home of their father, Rendell Locke. Rendell was murdered by former student Sam Lesser making for an eerie omen. Season 2 will start off with a new set of plot points that aim to expand upon the world that was established in the first season.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2.

When will 'Locke & Key' Season 2 release?

The second season of Locke & Key is all set to premiere just before Halloween, on Friday October 22. The series is developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite and was renewed for 2 more seasons after its very successful first season.

Since it's based on the comics, there’s a lot of room for Locke & Key to expand its story and mythology while still staying true to the dark-fairy-tale vibes, making it consistently entertaining.

The official synopsis for Locke & Key reads:

"After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death."

'Locke & Key' Season 2 Trailer

The official teaser for the upcoming season of Locke & Key was released and helped stir up excitement for the show. This was later followed by the official trailer that released this month.

The series has done a good job at establishing a unique world familiar to Harry Potter or Stranger Things fans. The second season brings out a lot of the big guns in order to build anticipation with a nice touch of minor scares. Picking up from the mysteries and grief of the previous season, the trailer for Locke & Key Season 2 explores the world of keys, drama, suspense, murders, supernatural powers and a whole lot of creating new keys to unlock a new world.

The trailer also revealed that the original cast - Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Darby Stanchfield and Laysla De Oliveira - will be seen returning this season along with Aaron Ashmore, Hallea Jones, Brendan Hines and Liyou Abere, joining them as recurring/guest cast members.

What happened in 'Locke & Key' Season 1?

In season 1, Dodge is able to get his hands on the crown of shadows through Ellie's help which he later uses against the Locke kids in order to get the Omega key. The Lockes somehow manage to defeat Dodger and plan on tossing Dodge's body through the Omega door to put an end to the supernatural realms and get rid of their troubles.

The show took a leap into the past, explaining the consequences of using the keys for unnatural things. Not getting into the details any further, the season one finale definitely left viewers in a whirl.

'Locke & Key' Season 2: What to expect

Still from Netflix's Locke & Key (Image via IMDb)

The season 2 of Locke & Key will explore what responsibility means when you get a hold of magic. It will also focus on the characters' lives and the issues they're dealing with, grief being the main focus.

Locke & Key is beautifully shot, acted, and plotted, telling a compelling story that straddles between horror and fantasy with characters you grow to care about. The stakes are high enough to cause real danger. As mentioned, Dodge has no hesitation about murdering anyone who gets in their way and season one managed to feel satisfying despite many loose ends paving a path for season 2.

Locke & Key Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on October 22.

