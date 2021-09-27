When to watch 'No One Gets Out Alive': Release date, cast, and all about the Netflix film

Spooky season is here, which means it's time for movie marathons and what better way to kick one off than Netflix's catalog? An upcoming movie, No One Gets Out Alive - based on the novel under the same name by British author Adam Neville - is a movie you can't escape.

The movie revolves around a young immigrant woman who moves to America, arriving illegally for work. She ends up moving into a cheap boarding house that turns into her worst nightmare. With a creepy landlord and ghostly figures appearing every now and then, it's sure to keep viewers up at night. Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's No One Gets Out Alive.

When will 'No One Gets Out Alive' be released?

Still from Netflix's trailer for No One Gets Out Alive (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

The movie is set to be released globally on September 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM (IST) on Netflix. Viewers can stream it on any device with a Netflix subscription.

The official poster for the movie was released on September 14, leaving horror fans curious and excited.

Cast members for 'No One Gets Out Alive'

Directed by Santiago Menghini, No One Gets Out Alive features Marc Menchaca, Cristina Rodlo, and David Barrera. Jon Croker and Adam Nevill are the executive producers of the movie.

'No One Gets Out Alive' trailer and synopsis

Here's the official synopsis by Netflix for 'No One Gets Out Alive':

"Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) is embarking on her American Dream from Mexico. She arrives in Cleveland illegally, for work, she rents the cheapest room available from Red (Marc Menchaca) in a near derelict boarding house. Kept awake by the other tenants’ sobbing, disturbing nightmares and strange unearthly noises echoing from the basement, she begins to wonder exactly who - or what - lives inside the house with them. She must fight to escape her living nightmare, but in a house where no one listens to the screams, will she ever get out alive?"

With a trailer full of jump scares and things lurking in the dark, No One Gets Out Alive seems like the perfect horror movie for the season.

