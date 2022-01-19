Where to watch Parallel Mothers? Streaming details and more about the Penelope Cruz starrer

Pedro Almodóvar, who is quite well-known for his distinctiveness of direction and handling of different themes in his movies, has helmed Parallel Mothers. The 2021 Spanish drama film has proved to be yet another critical success by the acclaimed director.

Almodóvar has dealt with many unique, bold, and, to some extent, taboo subjects in his past films. Following a similar pattern, Parallel Mothers lays its foundation on various themes like pregnancy, motherhood, single parents, and more, all of which have been handled subtly.

The Spanish drama feature has already been released theatrically in Spain and the USA and is expected to hit theaters across the UK next week. The following section will explore details such as release dates, runtimes, streaming, casting, and more.

'Parallel Mothers' set to hit theatres in the United Kingdom next week

The movie is releasing in the UK on January 28 (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

The Pedro Almodóvar-directed film will hit theaters in the UK and Ireland on January 28, 2022. It will be the movie's major release after its previous opening in the cinema halls across Spain and the USA.

Parallel Mothers debuted in Spain on October 8, 2021, while it had a limited release in the USA on December 24. There are still some stateside theaters that are showing the film right now.

Viewers in the USA can check the tickets and schedule of the shows here, while fans in the UK can book the tickets from the official website after the release. Prior to the cinematic release, the movie has also made many rounds at several film festivals.

Where to stream?

Netflix has the streaming rights for the Latin America region (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

Netflix has acquired movie rights for the Latin America region, and it is expected to release on the popular streaming platform soon. However, the film may not arrive on Netflix in countries like the UK and USA yet. Moreover, makers will announce the date and platform for digital release later.

Cast and characters

Penélope Cruz (R) and Milena Smit (L) {Image via Sony Pictures Classics}

The movie has an ensemble cast that stars two of Almodóvar's frequent collaborators -- Penélope Cruz and Rossy de Palma. The cast and characters of Parallel Mothers are given below:

Penélope Cruz portrays Janis Martinez

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón portrays Teresa

Milena Smit portrays Ana

Israel Elejalde portrays Arturo

Julieta Serrano portrays Brígida

Rossy de Palma portrays Elena

Pedro Casablanc portrays Ana's father

Adelfa Calvo portrays Brígida's niece

Plot

Parallel Mothers - Plot (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

Parallel Mothers is a nuanced take on motherhood that draws parallels between two single mothers. The film provides the contrast between the state minds of two women who are stranded at different crossroads of life.

Fans can read the official synopsis of the film below:

"Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized."

The story develops as:

"Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops, complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way."

The film makes the leading ladies embrace the truth of motherhood while they are drawn closer to one another.

