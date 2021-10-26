Where to watch 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin'? Release date, trailer, and all about the horror film

Everyone's favorite scary franchise is back with another movie, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The seventh film in the series isn't a direct sequel but a spin-off set in the same world as Oren Peli’s films.

Directed by William Eubank and written by Christopher Landon, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin follows a young woman trying to discover what happened to her mother, who disappeared years ago, until she finds out the terrifying truth about her mother's past.

Here's everything viewers need to know about ParamountPlus' Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

When will 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' release?

The movie is set to release in time for Halloween on October 29 and will be exclusive to the Paramount+ streaming service. The modern generation of horror films may have developed many of its own iconic franchises, but Paranormal Activity still remains one of the biggest and most inventive.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown. The film is produced by the best, Jason Blum and Oren Peli and is executive produced by Christopher Landon, Steven Schneider, and Jenny Hinkey.

'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' trailer

The trailer for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin was released earlier this month, leaving all horror fans excited. The trailer shows a glimpse of Margot (Emily Bader) as she is on her way to meet her first biological relative in a secluded Amish community her mother used to call home. She quickly realizes that this 'home' of hers has secrets of its own.

The franchise, Paranormal Activity, is known to explore themes of family and identity and this installment seems to explore similar territory with its lead character. Most other films of similar nature are usually set in a suburban neighborhood unlike Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin which bears resemblance to something like The Village or Midsommar. One can recognize the element and essence of the Paranormal Activity movie in the final moments of the trailer.

Still ParamountPlus' trailer for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Image via YouTube)

According to producer Jason Blum, the new film will showcase 'something new'. Judging by the trailer, the lead character’s relatives seem to be in some form of cult that could potentially have ties to the family of Katie, the recurring character in the franchise films.

Paramount+ will also be releasing a feature-length documentary, Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, that will dive into the making of the Paranormal Activity films with interviews, unseen footage and more. It will also be available to stream on October 29 alongside Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on the platform.

