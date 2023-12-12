Where to watch Society of the Snow? Release date, cast and more

Netflix's Society of the Snow is an upcoming Spanish survival thriller adapted from a book by Pablo Vierci's book. The story follows an account of the ill-fated flight of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in 1972 that crashed on the snowy Andes mountains.

The flight carried the Old Christians Club rugby union team and some friends, families, and supporters. There were 45 passengers onboard, of which only 16 survived after 72 days of being stranded before their rescue. The upcoming Netflix movie narrates the perseverance and travails of the survivors on that flight.

When is Society of the Snow releasing?

The Netflix thriller is all set to premiere on the streaming platform worldwide on January 4, 2024. Before the movie's online release, it is expected to be released in select movie theaters. Unfortunately, the date of the theater debut is not known yet, but is expected to come sometime in December.

Where to watch Society of the Snow?

Good news for Netflix subscribers: the movie is coming to the streaming platform this January. Along with an online release, the movie can also be watched on the big screen for fans looking forward to catching the breathtakingly beautiful snowy Andes on the giant silver screen.

Is Society of the Snow based on a true story?

The movie is based on the true story of the crash of Flight 571. It provides a realistic account of the experience of the survivors who spent harrowing days in the Andes Mountains, trapped in the snow and without any communication.

The incident occurred on October 13, 1972, when a rugby team from Montevideo, Uruguay, boarded Flight 571 to Santiago, Chile, for a match. The plane was just a little short of its destination when it crashed deep into the snowy Andes, where temperatures can reach up to minus 40 degrees.

A crash resulted in the immediate death of twelve people, leaving several others severely injured. Only 29 passengers survived to see the second day in the Andes. Extensive search-and-rescue operations were conducted but were eventually called off, presuming the passengers were dead. Nearly two and a half months later, 16 survivors were rescued. The Netflix movie chronicles the harrowing 72 days the survivors spent amid the snowy Andes.

Who stars in Society of the Snow?

The cast list of Society of the Snow is as follows:

Enzo Vogrincic Roldán as Numa Turcatti

Matías Recalt as Roberto Canessa

Agustín Pardella as Nando Parrado

Tomas Wolf as Gustavo Zerbino

Diego Vegezzi as Marcelo Pérez

Esteban Kukuriczka as Adolfo “Fito” Strauch

Francisco Romero as Daniel Fernández Strauch

Rafael Federman as Eduardo Strauch

Felipe González Otaño as Carlitos Páez

Agustín Della Corte as Antonio “Tintín” Vizintín

Valentino Alonso as Alfredo “Pancho” Delgado

Simón Hempe as José Luis “Coche” Inciarte

Fernando Contigiani García as Arturo Nogueira

Benjamín Segura as Rafael “el Vasco” Echavarren

Rocco Posca as Ramón “Moncho” Sabella

