Where to watch 'Succession' Season 3? Release date, trailer, and all about the HBO drama

The certified rich people drama, Succession, is back with another season. Almost two years after the season two finale, given the pandemic, the HBO series is all set to hit Hotstar this month.

The American satirical drama follows the highly wealthy Roy family with the most extensive media and entertainment assets, but their world turns upside down when their father falls sick due to his age and health-related issues. The constant rivalry to take over the family business, Waystar Royco, is a treat to watch. With a brilliant cliffhanger last season, the series left viewers even more excited for the upcoming season.

When will 'Succession' Season 3 release?

Succession will start streaming on Hotstar on October 18, 2021, with the first episode available on the release date. New episodes will air every Monday at 6:30 a.m. (IST) on the streaming platform. With nine episodes, the series was all set to pick up from the big betrayal last season.

After being ambushed by his son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is left scrambling to secure his alliance as the corporate battle threatens the family's peace at the end of season two.

'Succession' Season 3 Trailer

HBO released a teaser for Succession in July, exciting the series lovers for the upcoming season. The official trailer was released last month on HBO's YouTube and other channels after the big reveal of its official poster.

Jesse Armstrong directs the Emmy award-winning HBO series. With Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Nicholas Braun as other members of the cast, the third installment has actors like Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova, and Ella Rumpf joining the series this season.

Still from HBO's trailer for Succession Season 3 starring Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox

The official synopsis for Succession reads:

"Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

It's time to pull up the socks and get ready for a whirlwind of backstabbing, brutal sarcasm, sibling rivalry, and a whole lot of private jets as Succession hits Hotstar on October 18 with a brand new season.

