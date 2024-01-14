Where to watch Ted The Series online? Streaming options for all countries

Ted, the profanity-laden bear created by Seth MacFarlane, is set to star in his very own TV show, Ted The Series. Nearly a decade since Ted last graced our screens, fans can rejoice as the foul-mouthed bear returned on January 11 in a fresh prequel series, transporting viewers back to a high school in the early 90s.

In Seth MacFarlane's latest creation for Peacock, Ted The Series, viewers are treated to an American comedy television series. This installment marks the third in the Ted franchise and acts as a prequel to the beloved feature film. Seth MacFarlane returns to lend his voice to the iconic titular character. The series made its debut on January 11, 2024.

What's even better? All seven episodes have been dropped at once for the ultimate binge-watching experience. We will explore all the streaming options for viewing the series.

Where to watch Ted The Series?

To ensure the best viewing experience, it's recommended to catch Ted The Series through official sources.

While free, shady sites often come with drawbacks like poor performance, broken links, and the annoyance of distracting ads, the official source offers high-quality video and eliminates the risk of the stream being abruptly taken offline.

For those eager to catch Ted The Series, the show is exclusively found on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, within the United States.

How to watch Ted The Series in the US

Viewers with a Peacock Premium subscription, priced at $5.99 per month, gain access to all eight episodes online, which started on Thursday, January 11. For an ad-free experience, there's the option of Peacock Premium Plus, costing $11.99 per month on a recurring basis. Alternatively, subscribers can save an additional 17% on Premium Plus by opting for an annual plan.

Accessible on PCs and laptops as a web-based service, it exhibits compatibility with Xfinity Flex 4K, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Android TV, as well as Chromecast.

Best way to watch Ted The Series online from anywhere

When away from home during Ted's broadcast, viewers may encounter difficulties watching the show due to regional restrictions. This challenge is particularly evident for those traveling abroad, as the Ted The Series is exclusive to geo-blocked streaming platforms.

To address this hurdle, individuals can turn to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to restore access to their usual streaming services.

How to watch Ted The Series in Australia

In Australia, fans of Ted can catch the entire eight-episode of Ted The Series on Binge starting Thursday, January 11. Priced at AU$10 per month, Binge offers an attractive subscription, and new customers can enjoy a generous 14-day free trial before committing.

Alternatively, viewers can explore the comprehensive Foxtel and Foxtel Now packages, which provide a cable-like experience with over 70 channels. The Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack, priced at $25 per month after a 10-day free trial, is another option for those wanting to watch Ted.

How to watch Ted The Series in Canada

Unfortunately for Canadians, there's no confirmed availability for Ted in the country at the moment. However, for U.S. citizens traveling in Canada, they can utilize VPN which allows them to watch the series on Peacock.

What can we look forward to in the Ted The Series

In the trailer for Ted, the Thunder Buddies find themselves grappling with the challenges of high school in the year 1993. Johnny faces issues with bullies, girl troubles, and a lack of friends, while Ted takes on a mentor role to help him navigate through this tough phase.

Ted the series is streaming on Peacock for viewers. (Image via IMDb)

For those acquainted with Seth MacFarlane's previous work, the upcoming series promises a familiar experience. Expect a generous dose of profanity, drug references, and witty cutaway jokes, making fans of Family Guy feel right at home. Interestingly, as a prequel, even if you haven't seen the Ted movies, you're still in for a treat.

Exploring the cast of Ted The Series

In contrast to the star-studded cast of the original movies, the TV adaptation of Ted won't boast the same A-list ensemble. As of the latest update, here are the key confirmed cast members for the Ted TV show:

Seth MacFarlane (known for American Dad) takes on the role of Ted.

Max Burkholder (from Parenthood) portrays John.

Alanna Ubach (featured in Euphoria) is cast as Susan.

Scott Grimes (seen in The Orville) plays the character Matty.

Giorgia Whigham (known for The Punisher) takes on the role of Blaire.

Ara Hollyday (credited for Asteroid City) is cast as Andrew.

Seth MacFarlane (known for American Dad) takes on the role of Ted. (Image via MDb)

Exploring Other Installments of Ted

The Ted TV series is a prequel to the earlier films Ted and Ted 2, which delves into the backstory of the adult John Bennet and his comedic escapades with the irreverent teddy bear, voiced by Seth MacFarlane.

Mark Wahlberg, portraying John, is a central figure in the films, which were both written and directed by MacFarlane. As the Ted series unfolds, MacFarlane resumes his roles as writer and director.

In conclusion, fans of the Ted franchise can eagerly anticipate the prequel series, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved characters' origin story.

With Seth MacFarlane at the helm, the series promises to deliver the same humor and wit that made the films a success