Where to watch 'The Manor'? Release date, trailer and all about the Amazon Prime horror flick

Gone are the days of chick flicks as Halloween season arrives, especially with horror flicks like The Manor. A haunting drama of never-ending terror, the film will make you think twice before putting your loved ones into an old-age home.

Directed by Axelle Carolyn, the film follows the story of Judith (Barbara Hershey). Judith can see things that others cannot, as she learns about the malevolent force preying upon the residents of a nursing home of old people. The Manor is a tale of terror with modern twists and turns.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Amazon Prime Video's horror film, The Manor.

When will 'The Manor' release?

The Manor is all set to release on Saturday, October 9 (Indian release) on Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video. A simplified version of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, with an eery overseer and questionable rebel Judith’s sanity, the film is perfect for getting viewers into the Halloween spirit.

The film has an exceptional cast with Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Stacey Travis, Ciera Payton, Jill Jarson, Ashley Platz and many more. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Richard J. Bosner and Sandy King are the executive producers.

'The Manor' trailer

The official trailer for The Manor was released last month on Prime Video's YouTube and other social channels, to which the director teased about the movie with a still to create more hype, back in August 2021.

The Manor's trailer shows strange and supernatural things taking place within the four walls of the nursing home. The film is a definite for jump scares without any disappointments. After all, it's a Blumhouse film.

The official synopsis for The Manor reads:

"After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape she'll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn't actually belong there after all."

Time to hold onto the popcorn and binge on Prime Video's The Manor as it streams globally on October 9 (Indian release).

