Where to watch 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light'? Release date, trailer, and all about the anime film

Over the past year, the anime fanbase has expanded due to its attention to detail and all age group storylines, especially with series' like The Seven Deadly Sins which is back with a new movie The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light.

The Seven Deadly Sins is well known for its action-packed scenes, thrilling fights and interesting characters. Its secret to popularity were these very aspects that also caught the eyes of new and old anime lovers.

The movie revolves around the popular series' character, Meliodas, along with his friends who are all ready to step into a new era of peace but with a challenge being a powerful magic alliance that could put an end to the world of peace.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light.

When will 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light' release?

The movie was originally released in Japan on July 2, 2021. After Netflix's confirmation of the release on the streaming platform, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light is all set to premiere on Friday, October 1, 2021. The run time of the movie is 79 minutes and it will be available in two versions, Japanese audio with English subtitles or dubbed in English.

The second and final part of The Seven Deadly Sins series with the title The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement will also be hitting Netflix soon.

Trailer for 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light'

The official trailer for earlier The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light was released this month on Netflix Anime's YouTube channel. One can feel the nostalgia of seeing the characters from the series along with powerful music that anime studios never fail to deliver.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all."

It's time to put on the binge hats and get up to speed with the anime series as well as the previous film The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

