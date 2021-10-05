Where to watch 'There's Someone Inside Your House'? Release date, trailer, and all about the slasher horror flick

We're in October, which means spooky season is right around the corner. Netflix is gearing up for a bunch of horror flicks, one of which is There's Someone Inside Your House.

Based on The New York Times bestseller by Stephanie Perkins of the same name, the slasher horror film revolves around a group of high school friends. Their lives change forever when a killer begins their killing spree, targeting students with major secrets. The protagonist, Makani Young (Sydney Park), finds herself conflicted with her past, which she thought no one at her school knew about.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's There's Someone Inside Your House.

When will 'There's Someone Inside Your House' release?

There's Someone Inside Your House initially premiered at the Fantastic Fest held between 23-30 September. Now, it is all set to release globally on the streaming platform on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and will be available to stream at 12:30 PM (IST). The 96-minute runner stars Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Sarah Dugdale, and more.

Trailer of 'There's Someone Inside Your House'

The official trailer of There's Someone Inside Your House was released last month on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Makani has just joined a high school in Nebraska, where she finds herself and her friends being hunted down by a serial killer, exposing their desires along the way. The trailer of There’s Someone Inside Your House indeed looks like a 'blood and gore' lover's delight.

The film is directed by Patrick Brice, the mastermind behind the Creep movies. Henry Gayden is the scriptwriter and the film is produced by Shawn Levy, James Wan, Dan Cohen, and Michael Clear.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Makani Young has moved to small-town Nebraska to finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves."

It's time to get in the Halloween spirit and binge on There’s Someone Inside Your House as it hits Netflix on October 6.

