Where to watch the They Called Him Mostly Harmless documentary? All streaming platforms explored

They Called Him Mostly Harmless documentary aired on February 8, 2024. You can stream the movie with a subscription to HBO Max's streaming service.

The documentary revolves around the case investigation of Vance Rodriguez, a hiker who was found dead on July 23, 2018, in the wilderness of Big Cypress National Preserve Park in Florida. Due to a lack of evidence, the investigation reached a dead end, but with the help of cyber investigators and crime enthusiasts, his true identity was finally uncovered in January 2021.

How do you watch Vance Rodriguez documentary, They Called Him Mostly Harmless?

The documentary They Called Him Mostly Harmless explores the mysterious death of the hiker in a park in Florida. Hikers inside a tent nearby reported his dead body. The corpse had no signs of injuries, drugs, or animal attack but appeared to be "emaciated."

Which was rather strange as the hiker's backpack had snacks and $3500 in cash. The Max documentary also follows the tireless work of online detectives and Facebook group moderators Christie Harris and Natasha Teasley, who spent two years trying to uncover his identity.

To watch They Called Him Mostly Harmless, viewers have to subscribe to HBO Max, offering three subscription tiers tailored to viewers' preferences. The Max with Ads plan, priced at $9.99/month, features FHD content and supports two user accounts. Opting for the Max Ad-Free plan at $15.99/month grants access to ad-free FHD shows and movies and 30 offline downloads for two user accounts.

For an enhanced viewing experience, the Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan, priced at $19.99/month, boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, 100 simultaneous downloads, and support for four devices to stream.

The official synopsis for the film They Called Him Mostly Harmless reads,

"When an unidentified hiker is found deceased in the Florida wilderness, authorities release a sketch. Multiple hikers call in, claiming to have met the man. There's only one problem – he never told them his name. It would take two years, thousands of devoted internet sleuths, and a miracle of science to identify him, and that's when the trouble starts."

Patricia E. Gillespie filmed the documentary, and its producers are Anchor Entertainment and Investigation Discovery. Apart from critical details related to Vance Rodriguez’s case, the film uncovers interviews with other fellow hikers whom Vance might have met on his way. Cyber sleuthing by crime enthusiasts played a pivotal role in cracking the case.

About the 'Mostly Harmless' hiker Vance Rodriguez

Vance Rodriguez (Image via HBO)

Vance Rodriguez, 42, was a Louisiana resident who was found dead on July 23, 2018, by hikers inside a tent. When the hiker was found, his body was "emaciated" despite having snacks and money in his belongings. His identity came out only after two years of his death with the help of social media detectors and witness interviews.

Rodriguez met fellow hikers on his trails who revealed he was hiking from the Appalachian Trail and heading towards Key West. Some identified him as "Mostly Harmless," while others called him "Denim" due to the type of clothes he wore.

What makes the case more intriguing is that while Rodriguez's body had seemingly no foul play, there was no ID, document, or phone in his belongings. Attempts to match his DNA or dental records with missing persons had no results, making the case stale.

Later, authorities identified him as Vance Rodriguez with the intense help of cyber sleuthing by social media detectors like Christie Harris and tracking Vance's activities throughout his hiking journey. They also uncovered details about his background and family. They Called Him Mostly Harmless is a true crime documentary showcasing the power of the internet to solve a clueless case.

