Where to watch TMZ’S 'Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!' Release date, trailer and more

Fox is set to air TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! very soon and it will be another Christmas special show that is sure to light the holiday season up. The tabloid journalism online newspaper looks set to wrap up the year with one big blast with Merry Elfin' Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!

TMZ's Merry Elfin Christmas Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! will feature multiple celebrities taking a look back at their years in the industry and sharing their top stories.

When is 'TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!' releasing?

TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! faced a delay in its release due to the rescheduling of an NFL match. Despite the delay, the show is still scheduled for release this week.

TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! will air on December 26, 2021 at 7 P.M. E.T.

Among the confirmed guests are Becky Lynch, Joel McHale, Howie Mandel, Nene Leakes and Chrishell Stause. Many other celebrities are also tipped to be on the show. Celebrities will discuss how the entire year was for them and the ups and downs associated with it.

Watch the trailer for 'TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!'

The trailer for TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! was released a while ago and drummed up excitement almost instantly. The show is set to celebrate the holiday spirit and spread a bunch of cheer as celebrities recount their most memorable moments of the year.

Check out the trailer of TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! which comes out on Sunday.

Where to watch 'TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!'

TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! will be aired on the FOX channel for people with regular cable connections. For people who want to catch it online, the show will be available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV for streaming. In case your region does not support any of them, another option is to get fuboTV that streams most of FOX's content over the internet.

