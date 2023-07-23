Which female bombshells entered Love Island USA season 5 in week 1? Details explored

We are just five episodes into Love Island USA season 5 and three new bombshells have already rocked the villa. Newcomer Harrison has changed all relationships and now every other female cast member is trying to win his heart.

Other than that, two new girls joined the cast of Love Island USA in episode 2, Carmen Kocourek and Hannah Wright, shocking the contestants immediately as they brought back Bergie, who was eliminated in episode 1. Other than that, they were successful in their secret mission of breaking two relationships within 24 hours.

Meet the female bombshells of Love Island USA week 1

Hannah Wright

24-year-old Hannah is originally from Palm Springs and works as a teacher. She is also a journalist for the KQED News and earlier worked for NBC Palm Springs as an intern. Wright is a 2022 graduate of the San Francisco State University under the BECA program and attended the International School of Journalism in Copenhagen, Denmark according to her LinkedIn.

Hannah’s mother is Mexican and her dad is African-American. She comes from a large family with twin sisters and a brother. Hannah has a tendency to date athletes and has also seen a lot of insecure men. She is trying not to repeat old habits on Love Island USA, but has confessed that she starts to act “crazy” when she first likes a man.

Wright is “obsessed with Star Wars and Game of Thrones” and is not a “one-night stand type of girl anymore.” After Destiny refused to let Marco date other women in the villa, things got tense between them and the latter eventually decided to go out with Hannah.

Carmen Kocourek

22-year-old Carmen Kocourek works as a nanny in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and practically grew up on the race track, being the daughter of a professional race car driver. She also works as a model for the FORD/Robert Black Agency in Phoenix and O Models in Los Angeles, California.

Carmen is a bartender at the El Jefe bar and she attended the Arizona State University for marketing and real estate. She has experience riding motorcycles and is interested in yoga, swimming, and running. Kocourek worked as a lead cashier for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. for five years. Her celebrity crush is Chad Michael Murray and according to Peacock,

"Her ideal man is a gym rat who takes care of his body and wants a man who loves the outdoors."

She likes spending time on Lego sets and guys are often impressed by her knowledge on Marvel comics. Much to Jasmine’s dismay, Carmen immediately bonded with Victor and is currently going strong with him.

Harrison Hans Luna also joined Love Island USA recently

26-year-old Harrison is a model and he works in the hospitality industry. According to his social media accounts, Luna enjoys spending time with his friends, family, and traveling. He was a part of Take Me Out show cast in 2018 and is currently busy forming connections with every female cast member.

Love Island USA season 5 airs on Peacock every week from Thursday to Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream the two-hour-long any time on the website and some unseen bits can also be seen on Saturday night episodes.