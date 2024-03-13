Who is Ajay Thakore? San Diego Lamborghini Yacht owner threatens dock worker in viral video

An Indian-origin California business owner Ajay Thakore recently made headlines when he reportedly threatened a dockyard worker at San Diego’s Marriott Marina after the latter refused to let the former park his $4.5 million Lamborghini Yacht, as per Times Now News.

The video of the incident has now gone viral online. While the face of the man threatening the dock employee saying “I will kill you!” multiple times remains unclear in the footage, many media outlets, including the New York Post confirmed it was Ajay Thakore, who has previously been part of similar confrontations.

Apart from threatening to kill the dock worker, the man in the video also flashed at the latter, as the yacht moved away from the marina. In the wake of this incident, here’s looking at who Ajay Thakore is.

Expand Tweet

Ajay Thakore also goes by the name Ace Rogers

According to Daily Mail, Ajay Thakore also goes by the name Ace Rogers and he is a wealthy businessman and philanthropist based in San Diego, California. He is the CEO of Doctor Multimedia, a local medical marketing agency, and Gopher Media LLC.

He has previously faced similar controversy in 2021 when he was accused of harassing the employees of a La Jolla pizza joint called American Pizza Manufacturing. Its founder Andrew Melone alleged back then that it all started with Thakore defaming the take-and-bake pizza establishment on social media.

However, things escalated when the Indian-origin business owner reportedly parked two of his cars directly in front of the eatery, blocking its entrance, with texts, “Take N Bake Pizza Sucks” glaring on top of it.

Melone also claimed that an airplane flew over the locality with the banner reading, “Just Say No to Take N Bake Pizza.” Not only that but Ajay Thakore reportedly involved another pizzeria in the area Carino’s, with planes displaying messages like “Carino’s Pizza is Better than Take N Bake.”

Additionally, Thakore and his companies filed a $10 million lawsuit against Andrew Melone and his public accusations, claiming that they were “exercising their First Amendment Rights” and protesting against discrimination. The owner of the pizzeria countersued, alleging Thakore had persistently harassed him and his company. The two civil lawsuits are still underway.

Exploring the recent controversy surrounding Ajay Thakore

On the afternoon of March 10, 2024, Ajay Thakore’s multimillion-dollar Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht was not allowed to park in the Seaforth Boat Rental lot in San Diego’s Marriott Marina. He was reportedly there to pick up an employee. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

It shows a man standing on the edge of the yacht threatening to “kill” the worker identified as Joseph Holt, as per CBS 8. Later, as the boat moved away from the dock, the former dropped his pants and made inappropriate gestures toward the 21-year-old employee. The harasser even threw $100 bills at the guy which fell into the water.

Holt told reporters that he “respectfully” told the driver not to park in the private space and was hoping to have a “conversation” with him about his “cool boat,” when “it completely went the other way.”

“I really didn't know how to process it. I really was trying to restrain myself from getting fired from my job or stepping out of line. The only thing I did was give him the bird,” Holt stated.

Expand Tweet

The employee also mentioned how Thakore berated him for his minimum wage labor and called him a nobody who did nothing on a “silly job.” The expensive boat owner allegedly threatened to have him fired using his “connections” and ruin his life.

The dock worker further continued,

“He had dropped his pants and started to make gestures to everybody watching and me. You can't act that way in public. It's just not okay. Especially threatening my life, at the very least. There were women and children there. That's the most important part.”

In contrast, Ajay Thakore’s public relations team told CBS 8 that the “interaction” was “regrettable.”

“What started as a minor misunderstanding escalated into an argument, and I apologize for my actions and to those who witnessed the unfortunate exchange,” the statement added.

Expand Tweet

Later, Ajay Thakore’s employee Jason, whom the former was supposed to pick up during the fiasco, also issued a clarification via his boss’ Instagram (@acerogersceo). He said that he was not allowed to get aboard, and was asked to “stand back” and even “forearmed” which is when Thakore allegedly “flipped” as he was protective of him, his fiancé, and his other employees, tagging it as a long-drawn misunderstanding.

In the caption of the post, it was Ajay Thakore who seemed to issue a statement:

“As a leader, I defend my own fiercely with everything I have, and I will never apologize for that. You can choose to believe that I just pulled up to the dock and started yelling, or you can realize that a lot happened before the cameras were rolling and that it takes two sides to escalate a situation.”

Notably, in the aftermath of the incident, Port of San Diego Harbor Police were called in, who arrived 10 minutes after Ajay Thakore’s boat left the marina. Joseph Holt told the news outlet that the officers didn’t take his complaints seriously and were even laughing at him.

The department responded by telling CBS 8 that they were called in to deal with a "possible intoxicated vessel operator" who had departed the area before they got there and that they were unable to do anything with. The statement went on to say that a report had been made and that the police had spoken with the complainant and witnesses.