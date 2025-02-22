Who did Alice Hirson play on Ellen? Beloved Full House actress passes away at 95

Well-known actress Alice Hirson has recently passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 95. Alice gained recognition for being a part of television for a long time, where she portrayed many important roles.

Alice’s son David revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she reportedly died of natural causes, and she was at the Woodlands-based Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital for around a year. However, further updates on her health history and funeral are currently awaited.

Alice Hirson portrayed several roles on television over the years, and one of them was Lois Morgan, featured in the ABC sitcom Ellen. The character was the mother of Ellen and Steven, and she was married to Harold Morgan.

Lois Morgan was spotted interfering in Ellen’s life for most of the time and also started searching for a husband for Ellen at one point. However, things take a different turn when Lois decides to get a divorce from Harold, and although the decision affects Ellen, Steven does not care much. The duo eventually resolved their issues.

Notably, the role of Ellen, a bookstore owner, was played by Ellen DeGeneres. The show additionally featured many talented actors among the lead cast members, such as David Anthony Higgins.

Ellen aired for around four years, and the main premise focused on the life and problems being faced by the lead character. The show also won three accolades at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Alice Hirson on films and television: Characters and career explored

The official website of the L.A. Theatre Works stated that the New York City native made her debut on stage and later expanded her career to television. She became a popular face for being a part of plays such as Traveller Without Language, Double Solitaire, and The Investigation.

Although many details about her early life remain unknown, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Alice Hirson’s father, Carl, was employed as an electrical engineer, and her mother, May, was a homemaker. Her first play as an actress was On the Town, where she was cast after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Apart from being a part of television for many years, Alice Hirson had many films in her credits, such as Nightwing, Revenge of the Nerds, The Big Picture, The Glass House, and The Lost.

However, Hirson’s characters on the small screen became famous among the public while she continued playing them for multiple episodes. She was seen as Eileen Riley Siegel in One Life to Live for around four years and also portrayed Mavis Anderson in a few episodes of the CBS series Dallas.

Alice Hirson additionally worked as a voice actor on some animated shows, including Godzilla: The Series and Baby Blues. She also gave her voice to Mrs. Perry in an episode of Trash Truck, marking her last project on television.

He even appeared as Jenny Jackson on The WB series 7th Heaven for almost ten years. She was a part of many other popular shows throughout her career, such as General Hospital, Full House, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Judging Amy, and Will & Grace.

Alice’s survivors include her children David and Christopher, and a grandson named Daniel. She tied the knot twice with late actors Roger O. Hirson and Stephen Elliott.

