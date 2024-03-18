Who is Alyssa Raghu? American Idol season 22 star’s life explored

The ABC singing show, American Idol, has returned for a new season, introducing viewers to new talent and some familiar faces. After the release of the first three episodes, an appearance made by a former contestant shocked everyone.

In episode 4, the 22-year-old singer and songwriter Alyssa Raghu tried her luck once again after auditioning for the third time. She previously appeared on American Idol seasons 16 and 17, where she made it to the top 8 but wasn't crowned the winner.

American Idol season 22 episode 4 was released on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Alyssa Raghu returns on American Idol for the third time

According to Alyssa Raghu's official website, her new single Lie 2 Me is available on multiple platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. The American Idol contestant has a flourishing acting career as well.

She has previously appeared in the live production of In The Heights and West Side Story as Nina Rosario and Anita, respectively.

After her time on American Idol seasons 16 and 17, Alyssa was offered multiple gigs, where she performed with famous artists such as Kane Brown, Lea Michelle, Cindi Lauper, and Patti LaBelle.

She is also the chair of the Global Citizens Committee for the World Heritage Cultural Center.

On her official Instagram account, Alyssa Raghu has more than 100K followers. She introduces herself as West Indian and Mexican in her Instagram bio.

In a March 18, 2024 post, Alyssa uploaded a picture of herself from the American Idol season 22, episode 4 audition, expressing gratitude for getting another chance to compete on the ABC show. She explained how she has evolved as a person and learned from her prior experiences in the series. The caption stated:

"Being able to grow up on this show is something so special to my heart, I want to thank the @americanidol family for teaching me so much throughout the years and showcasing me at my realest moments. Thank you all for watching, stay tuned for the next episode!"

Alyssa's fans are now rooting for her to win the title of American Idol 2024.

All American Idol episodes are available to stream on the official ABC website and ABC app. Fans can also watch the newly aired episodes on streaming platforms such as Hulu and Fubo TV for an affordable subscription fee and a free trial.

Episode 5 will be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 8 PM.