Who is Amir Tataloo and what did he do? Charges explored as Iranian singer is reportedly sentenced to death

Iranian rapper and singer Amir Tataloo has reportedly been sentenced to death. The news comes around two years after he was arrested in December 2023. He was accused of spreading corruption and obscenity at the time and the alleged presence of underaged individuals at his Istanbul-based house, as per a report by Voice of America.

A report by the Independent on January 20, 2025, stated that the artist was found guilty of insulting the Prophet Muhammad, leading to reports of his latest sentencing. On the other hand, Iran International claimed on January 19 that the reports were false, adding that the court has not given the final verdict. Notably, the news was first reported by various newspapers like Etemad and Jame Jam.

Expand Tweet

Etemad also claimed that Amir Tataloo was previously sentenced to five years on charges of blasphemy, and the death sentence was reportedly given by the court after the previous case went for a retrial. Other details related to the case are yet to be revealed.

Also known as Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, he has worked with different record labels over the years, including Universal Music. He has released multiple albums, including Man, Jahanam, Sheytan, Cosmos, and more.

Amir Tataloo has released a lot of albums and singles over the years: Career, legal issues, and charges

The Tehran, Iran, native has become a popular face with his work in music despite being involved in a lot of controversies. A report by Radio Zamaneh in 2016 stated that Amir's lyrics have always featured his everyday experiences and even created headlines for supporting Iran's right to develop nuclear capabilities.

According to WANA News Agency, Amir Tataloo became a part of the music industry when he was 16. He initially shared his music through a blog and became famous after the arrival of his single Iran Sabz in 2009.

However, Amir started getting involved in legal problems at one point despite releasing various musical projects. It began in 2013 when he was arrested along with some employees of a gadget news website, Narenji. While speaking to a news agency called Isna, the head of the morality police, Masoud Zahedian, said Tataloo was allegedly cooperating with illegal satellite channels.

"The cultural ministry and national television have paved ways for our artists to present their work, and people who continue to work underground should stop that and continue their work within legal and real frameworks."

Amir Tataloo was arrested another time in January 2020, and a red alert was issued against Amir, where the authorities claimed that Tataloo reportedly influenced a lot of people to take drugs, as stated by Radio Free Europe. However, he was released the following month and announced his release through an Instagram video, which was later deleted.

His debut album, Zire Hamkaf, was released in 2011, followed by multiple other albums over the years. His last major project was Yin Yang, which featured 15 songs. He also has a lot of singles in his credits, like Too Chesham Bekhoon, Cheshmam Nadid, Miram Az Planet, Rytme Sharghi, and more.

Amir Tataloo is also active on Instagram, with more than 300,000 followers, and he frequently shares pictures and videos captured during his performances and the speeches that he has given at various locations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback