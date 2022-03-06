Who was Anastasiia Yalanskaya? Tributes pour in after young Ukrainian woman is shot and killed while delivering food to dog shelter

On Friday, March 4, 26-year-old Ukrainian Anastasiia Yalanskaya was reportedly killed amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict near Kyiv. As per local reports, the woman was shot to death while delivering food to local dog shelters.
Yalanskaya was reportedly en route to Bucha to deliver the food with two other volunteers, who were also killed in the alleged shootout. According to Global News, her friends and family claim that she was targeted by Russian troops who allegedly shot at her car.
Yalanskaya’s friend told Global News that they believe that the three volunteers were shot at close range with a “heavy weapon.” As per New York Post, the young Ukrainian volunteer reportedly updated her Instagram story hours before her death. The photo showcased her in the back of the car, along with dog food.
What is known about the late Anastasiia Yalanskaya?
Yalanskaya was extensively involved with volunteer work in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As per local sources, she used to work as a job recruiter and was a civil rights activist for the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The 26-year-old updated her accounts of volunteer work on her Telegram channel.
As per her Facebook page, Anastasiia Yalanskaya seemed to have had a background in science. She used to work at DataRobot, an AI software development firm in the USA. She graduated from Drahomanov National Pedagogical University and used to reside in Kyiv. The young woman did not vacate the Ukrainian capital city, even though it faced many attacks amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
On Tuesday, Yalanskaya revealed on the platform that she helped a kindergarten school where 40 children lacked food and diapers. She also provided aid to Ukrainian forces and volunteered to get aid to a military hospital.
The day after she was killed, Anastasiia Yalanskaya was supposed to go to provide aid in Irpin. However, Russian troops allegedly blew up a bridge that her car was supposed to go through. Her reportedly estranged husband, Yevhen Yalanskyi, told Global News:
“I asked her to be extra cautious. That nowadays, a mistake costs extremely much. But she was helping everyone around. I asked her to think of evacuation, but she did not listen.”
Yalanskyi also added,
“She was committed to helping. She loved animals. We had a dog and a cat.”
Condolences rush in for late Ukrainian volunteer Anastasiia Yalanskaya
Following the unfortunate demise of the young volunteer, many tweets paid tribute to her legacy.
Numerous followers took to Twitter to reiterate her friends’ claims about her being “deliberately” targeted by Russian troops despite President Vladimir Putin’s affirmation of not targeting civilians.