Who was Anastasiia Yalanskaya? Tributes pour in after young Ukrainian woman is shot and killed while delivering food to dog shelter

On Friday, March 4, 26-year-old Ukrainian Anastasiia Yalanskaya was reportedly killed amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict near Kyiv. As per local reports, the woman was shot to death while delivering food to local dog shelters.

Yalanskaya was reportedly en route to Bucha to deliver the food with two other volunteers, who were also killed in the alleged shootout. According to Global News, her friends and family claim that she was targeted by Russian troops who allegedly shot at her car.

Ashleigh Stewart @Ash_Stewart_



She was killed yesterday, just outside Kyiv, delivering supplies to a dog shelter that was without food for 3 days



The car she was in was targeted at close range



Yalanskaya stayed behind in Kyiv to volunteer as everyone fled around her This is Anastasiia YalanskayaShe was killed yesterday, just outside Kyiv, delivering supplies to a dog shelter that was without food for 3 daysThe car she was in was targeted at close rangeYalanskaya stayed behind in Kyiv to volunteer as everyone fled around her This is Anastasiia Yalanskaya 🇺🇦 She was killed yesterday, just outside Kyiv, delivering supplies to a dog shelter that was without food for 3 daysThe car she was in was targeted at close range Yalanskaya stayed behind in Kyiv to volunteer as everyone fled around her https://t.co/0Q9ZtLy8bo

Yalanskaya’s friend told Global News that they believe that the three volunteers were shot at close range with a “heavy weapon.” As per New York Post, the young Ukrainian volunteer reportedly updated her Instagram story hours before her death. The photo showcased her in the back of the car, along with dog food.

What is known about the late Anastasiia Yalanskaya?

Yalanskaya was extensively involved with volunteer work in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As per local sources, she used to work as a job recruiter and was a civil rights activist for the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The 26-year-old updated her accounts of volunteer work on her Telegram channel.

As per her Facebook page, Anastasiia Yalanskaya seemed to have had a background in science. She used to work at DataRobot, an AI software development firm in the USA. She graduated from Drahomanov National Pedagogical University and used to reside in Kyiv. The young woman did not vacate the Ukrainian capital city, even though it faced many attacks amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday, Yalanskaya revealed on the platform that she helped a kindergarten school where 40 children lacked food and diapers. She also provided aid to Ukrainian forces and volunteered to get aid to a military hospital.

The day after she was killed, Anastasiia Yalanskaya was supposed to go to provide aid in Irpin. However, Russian troops allegedly blew up a bridge that her car was supposed to go through. Her reportedly estranged husband, Yevhen Yalanskyi, told Global News:

“I asked her to be extra cautious. That nowadays, a mistake costs extremely much. But she was helping everyone around. I asked her to think of evacuation, but she did not listen.”

Yalanskyi also added,

“She was committed to helping. She loved animals. We had a dog and a cat.”

Condolences rush in for late Ukrainian volunteer Anastasiia Yalanskaya

Following the unfortunate demise of the young volunteer, many tweets paid tribute to her legacy.

TSPD @TSPD2220



Have peace Anastasiia Yalanskaya from a world where it seems rare. @avalaina It's important to put a name to the faces. It helps us remember the people that did not ask for this, did not deserve this and reinforces the damages that war does.Have peace Anastasiia Yalanskaya from a world where it seems rare. @avalaina It's important to put a name to the faces. It helps us remember the people that did not ask for this, did not deserve this and reinforces the damages that war does.Have peace Anastasiia Yalanskaya from a world where it seems rare.

Barbara Malmet @B52Malmet twitter.com/ash_stewart_/s… Ashleigh Stewart @Ash_Stewart_



She was killed yesterday, just outside Kyiv, delivering supplies to a dog shelter that was without food for 3 days



The car she was in was targeted at close range



Yalanskaya stayed behind in Kyiv to volunteer as everyone fled around her This is Anastasiia YalanskayaShe was killed yesterday, just outside Kyiv, delivering supplies to a dog shelter that was without food for 3 daysThe car she was in was targeted at close rangeYalanskaya stayed behind in Kyiv to volunteer as everyone fled around her This is Anastasiia Yalanskaya 🇺🇦 She was killed yesterday, just outside Kyiv, delivering supplies to a dog shelter that was without food for 3 daysThe car she was in was targeted at close range Yalanskaya stayed behind in Kyiv to volunteer as everyone fled around her https://t.co/0Q9ZtLy8bo Say her name. Anastasiia Yalanskaya. Like a prayer. May her memory be for a blessing. Putin did this. #PutinIsaWarCriminal Say her name. Anastasiia Yalanskaya. Like a prayer. May her memory be for a blessing. Putin did this. #PutinIsaWarCriminal twitter.com/ash_stewart_/s…

NJSpEd-MSEd🇺🇦Donna🌎SaveTheNJPinelands @daschmidt883

May she rest in peace and power.

May her memory be a blessing. @B52Malmet Anastasia Yalanskaya.May she rest in peace and power.May her memory be a blessing. @B52Malmet Anastasia Yalanskaya.May she rest in peace and power.May her memory be a blessing.

Michael F Ozaki MD @brontyman

The world is less kind, less good without her. For that, we have all lost someone that mattered. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.

I stand with Ukraine. @Ash_Stewart_ I did not know Anastasiia Yalanskaya, but I feel her loss.The world is less kind, less good without her. For that, we have all lost someone that mattered. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.I stand with Ukraine. @Ash_Stewart_ I did not know Anastasiia Yalanskaya, but I feel her loss.The world is less kind, less good without her. For that, we have all lost someone that mattered. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.I stand with Ukraine. https://t.co/IlYMTfwtiL

Ashleigh Stewart @Ash_Stewart_ I should also mention, Anastasiia was only 26 years old



“She was one of the best human beings I knew. She was committed to help, to help her friends and relatives and whoever needed help,” her husband says. I should also mention, Anastasiia was only 26 years old“She was one of the best human beings I knew. She was committed to help, to help her friends and relatives and whoever needed help,” her husband says.

CasualObserver @JBrentClark @Ash_Stewart_ Imagine, dog lovers, the hundreds of grateful pups meeting this angel of mercy at the rainbow bridge. @Ash_Stewart_ Imagine, dog lovers, the hundreds of grateful pups meeting this angel of mercy at the rainbow bridge. ❤️

Animal Lover 🇺🇦 @AnimalsRockOn @Ash_Stewart_ Such a brave soul. Bless her. These brave people shouldn’t pos their whereabouts on social media because they become targets @Ash_Stewart_ Such a brave soul. Bless her. These brave people shouldn’t pos their whereabouts on social media because they become targets

Machpiya_Luta @MachpiyaL @Ash_Stewart_ What a beautiful being, in every kind of way. May she rest in Peace and one day all her loved ones get to see her again on another plain of existence. @Ash_Stewart_ What a beautiful being, in every kind of way. May she rest in Peace and one day all her loved ones get to see her again on another plain of existence. https://t.co/HIHxGzcAq0

A***** @anmol3 @avalaina deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Anastasiia. This continuation in loss of innocent lives is truly awful. deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Anastasiia. This continuation in loss of innocent lives is truly awful. @avalaina 🙏 deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Anastasiia. This continuation in loss of innocent lives is truly awful. 😞

Numerous followers took to Twitter to reiterate her friends’ claims about her being “deliberately” targeted by Russian troops despite President Vladimir Putin’s affirmation of not targeting civilians.

Edited by Danyal Arabi