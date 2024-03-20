26-year-old Andre Gordon is now facing murder charges for multiple shooting crimes in the Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

Three people were shot in the township on the morning of March 16, 2024. As per Jennifer Schorn with Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the suspect carried out the shootings with an "AR-15 style assault rifle," carjacked a driver at gunpoint in a Dollar store parking lot in Morrisville, and fled to Trenton, New Jersey, where he was arrested.

As per Schorn, Andre knew all three victims, including his stepmother, 13-year-old sister, and the mother of his two children.

Who is Andre Gordon?

Andre Gordon is an alleged homeless 26-year-old with family ties to a house in Trenton. Gordon is 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a thin build, and was last spotted wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, while driving a dark gray Honda CRV.

He is suspected of fatally shooting his family members, 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, in their home in Bucks County on the morning of March 16, before fleeing and carjacking a vehicle.

Expand Tweet

Ten minutes after the police discovered the two murdered residents, they were alerted to another shooting in Edgewood Lane in Levittown, where he shot another individual, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two children.

Three people were present at the first shooting location and successfully hid from the suspect while he walked around the house looking for people. Four other people were present at the second location, including Daniel's mother, who is now hospitalized after Gordon hit her with his gun, as per authorities.

Expand Tweet

On the afternoon of March 16, police surrounded a residence in Trenton, New Jersey, where they believed him to be residing. As per news reports, the police asked the suspect to come out of the building with his hands up via a megaphone.

He was later taken into custody without incident, as per Police Director Steve Wilson.

Expand Tweet

As per the mayor:

"They (Police) found him two blocks away walking down the street. He fit the description and they approached him; he had no weapon on him, and he cooperated and gave his identity to police themselves."

The mayor also revealed that the neighbors were relieved upon Gordon's arrest. He called Trenton, New Jersey, "one big family" and pointed out that the residents cooperated with the police to catch the suspect.