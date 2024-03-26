Who is Andrew Huberman and why is he trending? All about the neuroscientist

On March 25, 2024, New York Magazine published a cover story on Andrew Huberman. The cover page had the text, “Falling for Dr. Huberman – The private and public seductions of the world’s biggest pop neuroscientist.”

Written by Kerry Howley, the story is published in the “Intelligencer” column of the magazine and is titled, “Andrew Huberman’s Mechanisms of Control.”

It primarily focuses on the private life of the neuroscientist turned podcaster and shares accounts of multiple women who have accused Dr. Huberman of manipulation, bizarre behavior, and infidelity.

Andrew Huberman is the co-founder of Scicomm Media

According to his official website, Dr. Andrew David Huberman is a 48-year-old neuroscientist with a PhD. Since 2016, he has been a tenured professor in the departments of neurobiology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and behavioral sciences at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Earlier, he worked at the University of California in San Diego between 2011 and 2015, and contributed to the fields of brain development, brain function, and neural plasticity. In 2017, Andrew Huberman was honored with the Cogan Award for his “significant discoveries in the study of vision.”

Dr. Huberman has also been a fellow at the McKnight Foundation and Pew Foundation, and his works have been published in journals including Nature, Science, and Cell. He has also been featured by the BBC, TIME, Scientific American, Discover, and more.

Huberman has appeared on several podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience, The Rich Roll Podcast, and the Lex Fridman Podcast, to name a few.

He is also a podcast host and launched his own show in 2021 called Huberman Lab, where he talks about “science and science-related tools.” Also an entrepreneur, he is the co-founder of Scicomm Media.

Exploring the allegations against Andrew Huberman

The latest cover story of the New York Magazine reported that several women have come forward and alleged that Andrew Huberman as a manipulator, with an erratic and controlling nature. He has also been accused of infidelity and falsely portraying himself as a monogamous person.

While the article never used the real names of Andrew’s accusers, it used pseudonyms, such as Sarah, Eve, Alex, Mary, and more.

Sarah’s allegations against Huberman include gaslighting, questioning her life’s choices and decisions, verbal abuse, trying to control and change her, and cheating despite being in an exclusive relationship. She claims that she dated and later cohabited with Huberman from February 2018 to August 2023. The neuroscientist reportedly promised to have kids with her but did not go through with it, eventually allegedly disappearing on her.

Reportedly, he also made similar promises to Eve, Alex, Mary, and others, but failed to live up to them. Eve accused him of standing her up and said he defended himself by saying he had other commitments.

They have also accused Andrew Huberman of being in relationships with more than one of them simultaneously and disregarding women in general.

Besides these women, a Colorado-based investigative journalist and anthropologist Scott Carney also told New York Magazine how Dr. Huberman reportedly invited him to collaborate on science but later ghosted him.

“I think Andrew likes building up people’s expectations and then he actually enjoys the opportunity to pull the rug out from under you,” Carney alleged.

Meanwhile, an anonymous Stanford researcher allegedly told New York Magazine that Huberman, who stayed a 6-hour drive away from the university did not really use his lab, but rented it out to postdoctoral candidates.

The school, however, clarified that Andrew Huberman’s lab was reportedly going through a transition and was on its way to shift operations from the neurobiology department to the ophthalmology department.

Huberman refused an interview with the magazine, and his spokesperson has dismissed most claims.