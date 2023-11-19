Who is Anntonia Porsild? Meet the Thai runner-up from Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe aired its 72nd edition on November 18, 2023, and fans watched as several contestants made history. Anntonia Porsild from Thailand was announced as the runner-up, with Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios taking home the crown.

Anntonia became the first Thai national to reach the finals in the last 35 years and she wowed the audience throughout her journey. The 27-year-old is of Thai-Danish descent solidified her place on the El Salvador stage with her answer to the question she was asked after she made it to the final 5.

Anntonia Porsild makes Thailand proud: Miss Universe 2023

Anntonia Porsild ranked in second place in Miss Universe 2023, which was televised on November 18. She attended Stamford International University and earned her Bachelor's degree in Public Relations and Marketing. Her time in the spotlight began with her appearance on The Face Thailand, in which she successfully reached the top 15.

Although she didn't win the show, it helped catapult her further into the industry. The runner-up of Miss Universe 2023 participated in and won the crown for Miss Supranational Thailand, in 2019. This allowed her to compete in the international version of the contest, where she emerged victorious and became the first person from her nation to secure the win.

Anntonia Porsild then went on to bag the title of Miss Universe Thailand and made it all the way to the finals of Miss Universe 2023. She found herself in the top 2 before Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios was awarded the crown.

The Miss Universe runner-up is a 27-year-old who believes in the power of "giving back." When the top 5 were asked, "If you could speak to a room full of students about online bullying, what would you say?"

Anntonia delivered an impactful answer that gave fans a glimpse into how she would like to shape the future. She stated that while ignoring the bullies could silence them, it was important to speak up against what was incorrect and fight for justice.

"I would say to not listen to what people have to say because in the end everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it is up to us on how we react to it. Use our voice to stand up for what is right, and be the change that we want to see in the world by leading by example. Don’t listen to the hate because it doesn’t shape us, but what shapes us is how we get back up and how we move forward from that," Anntonia responded.

In conversation with The Nation, Porsild emphasized the importance of using social media platforms and their influence for the greater good, to "inspire" others. She also spoke about the impact of "small acts of kindness."

Anntonia told The Nation that the future held a lot of philanthropic work for her, as she planned on "giving back," which was one of her biggest priorities. Expressing her pride in herself, she also expressed that if she could do it, anyone could, and all that really mattered was belief, dreams, and aspirations.