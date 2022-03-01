Who is Anthony Walker? Canadian comedian flies to Ukraine to fight against Russia, enlists as combat medic on border 

Canadian comedian Anthony Walker is all set to assist the Ukrainian army amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The 29-year-old, who resides in Toronto's suburbs, has traveled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to assist as a combat medic. Walker has even added the phrase "Temporary Ukrainian" to his Twitter handle.

On February 25, he took to his Twitter handle to announce that he would go and help Ukraine in their time of need. His tweet came a day after the crisis began.

The comedian has since traveled to Amsterdam, Budapest, Rzeszow, Poland, and finally hitched a ride to Medyka, a Polish city near the Ukrainian border. Upon reaching the location, he was surprised to see how many volunteers were coming in to provide help amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Anthony Walker, Temporary Ukrainian 🇺🇦 @anthonycwalker Holy shit, so many people want to help Ukraine that there's a traffic jam going INTO the country. People are biking in.

This is so amazing 🥲



This is so amazing 🥲 Holy shit, so many people want to help Ukraine that there’s a traffic jam going INTO the country. People are biking in.This is so amazing 🥲 https://t.co/Tnk31MpHHC

In between the tweets, Walker explained his reason for joining hands in the fight. He said that the war "affects everyone" and that he would fight for the freedom that Ukraine and his family deserve.

Anthony Walker, Temporary Ukrainian 🇺🇦 @anthonycwalker This war affects everyone. The only people living far enough away that this doesn’t affect them, are in space.



I would go to fight for the freedom that Ukrainians deserve, my family deserves, and you deserve. This war affects everyone. The only people living far enough away that this doesn’t affect them, are in space.I would go to fight for the freedom that Ukrainians deserve, my family deserves, and you deserve.

In a photo posted shortly after reaching Medyka, the Canadian appeared exhausted but happy. He was delivering supplies for the Ukrainian Army.

Since then, he has also posted about the situation at the border and has sent out a list of things that are needed.

Anthony Walker is a famous comedian

Lady Rebecca Walker 🌊 @Rlboo22Lang @anthonycwalker To this man! I couldn't be more proud of you for having such a kind and brave heart! You are truly an amazing man! The kids and I will be waiting for you when you come home to us!!! I love you so much! Be safe my love! 🥰

29-year-old Anthony Walker is a married man and a father to three children aged 2, 5, and 7. His family is based in the suburbs an hour from Toronto.

As per The Daily Beast, Walker worked in construction and carpentry for some time after graduating from high school.

In 2018, he attempted to enlist in the Canadian military but was not permitted to do so because he had a low blood platelet count. As a result, he trained to become an emergency medical responder. His Twitter account is largely dedicated to satirical videos mocking Donald Trump Jr, and other supporters of the Trump administration.

Anthony Walker is famous for his anti-MAGA (Make America Great Again) satire. His most popular video, which has garnered over one million views, shows him making fun of the "Million MAGA March" by roaming around a city impersonating the MAGA crowd.

He began his comedic career in June 2020 by posting videos on his Twitter handle. He was fired from his job is currently a full-time comic.

Anthony Walker, Temporary Ukrainian 🇺🇦 @anthonycwalker I'm here in DC for the Million MAGA March - WHERE IS EVERYONE?!

The Russia-Ukraine conflict began last week and triggered the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. The United States and other Western allies have supported the country through sanctions against Moscow, but not directly through direct military assistance.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has asked average civilians both inside and outside the country to lend a hand on the battlefield.

