Who did Ariane Bellamar play on Entourage? Jeremy Piven scandal revisited as Playboy model passes away at 46

Playboy model and television personality Ariane Bellamar has unexpectedly died from a heart attack at the age of 46. The news was first reported by TMZ on February 18, 2025, after they acquired a report of Ariane's demise, revealing that she passed away in December last year.

Ariane was known for playing an extra in the HBO series Entourage and back in 2017, she was also trending after accusing her co-star Jeremy Piven of reportedly groping her while they were working together on the show. Notably, the latter has portrayed Ari Gold in the show for around seven years.

Following Ariane Bellamar's death, her ex-husband Tanner Slaught launched a GoFundMe page to collect funds for the former's funeral. The page description also reads:

"Unfortunately, Ariane, and the rest of us, were not prepared for this sudden turn of events. Therefore, the financial responsibility of putting on Ari's funeral has become Scott and my financial weight to bear."

The GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

The page aims to collect $16,000 and as of this writing, it has accumulated donations worth $1,080. Ariane additionally gained recognition for her performances in other projects such as Minding the Store and Love Hollywood Style, as stated in her IMDb bio.

Ariane Bellamar accused Jeremy Piven in 2017

Ariane's posts (Images via X/ArianeBellamar)

Ariane Bellamar shared a lineup of posts on X in October 2017 and wrote in one of them:

"Hey @jeremypiven! 'Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? 'Member grabbing my b**bies on the without asking??"

This was followed by another post which reads:

"I was led to @jeremypiven's trailer by a young, blonde woman w/a clipboard (I presumed a PA) to discuss my 'career'. My 'potential'."

However, Jeremy Piven dismissed the allegations while speaking to People magazine shortly after Bellamar's tweets went viral. He said that the incidents mentioned by Ariane on social media did not happen at all and continued by saying that it takes courage for anyone to open up about such incidents.

"My hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard", he added.

While speaking to Deadline, CBS said that they were investigating the allegations and did not provide any other details about the case. Ariane claimed in one of her tweets that Jeremy forcefully touched her private parts and a spokesperson for HBO shared a statement with People magazine which reads in part:

"Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for s*xual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously."

According to IMDb, Ariane Bellamar was inspired to become a part of television after watching The New Mickey Mouse Club during her childhood days and appeared in a lot of plays at the time. She was featured in a show titled Flash Forward at the age of 12 and was later cast in Entourage.

Ariane was living in Los Angeles throughout her career, completed her graduation in Dramatic Arts, and was fluent in various languages.

