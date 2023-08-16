Who was arrested in Wendy DiRodio's murder? Details explored ahead of Does Murder Sleep? on ID

Does Murder Sleep? season 1, the brand new true crime will soon air its latest episode 3, which will focus on the stabbing death of Wendy DiRodio. The episode will premiere exclusively on Investigation Discovery Channel, this Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The episode has been titled Kill Her in the Night, and it will explore the chilling 2009 murder of Wendy DiRodio, which took place in Ventura County, California.

A woman named Gina Drake was arrested for the murder of Wendy DiRodio, who was her aunt.

Does Murder Sleep?: Gina Drake stabbed her aunt Wendy DiRodio with a knife in 2009

How did Gina Drake kill her aunt?

As per NBC, Gina Drake killed her aunt, Wendy DiRodio in June 2009. The latter's body was found in the locked bedroom of her parents in Ventura, California, on June 3, 2009.

The victim was 61 years of age at the time of her death. She was a family therapist and an author. She resided at her parents' home and used to take care of her father.

The victim's mother Florence Silver first discovered his dead body, which had several stab wounds. Authorities did not find any signs of forced entry into the locked bedroom and continued their investigation.

A still of Wendy DiRodio (Image via Find A Grave)

Three years later, in 2012, Gina Drake, the victim's niece, was arrested on charges of murdering her aunt and had been waiting for her trial for several years, as stated by NBC News. She reportedly stabbed her aunt to death with a knife in the bedroom.

This came after DiRodio's neighbors Brock and Davina Husted were murdered only weeks before the news came to light. While officials wondered if the deaths were connected, further investigation revealed that DiRodio's murder was not linked to her neighbors'.

What happened to Gina Drake?

Almost six years after her arrest back in 2012, she pleaded guilty to killing her aunt. She was 51 years of age when she pleaded guilty to the crime in February 2018.

As per NBC News, after her first arrest in 2012, Gina Drake had been out of custody on bond. She also maintained her innocence initially and her trial was delayed on several occasions. It was on February 20, 2018, that she admitted to committing the crime in 2009, under a plea bargain in the Ventura County Superior Courthouse.

According to the terms of the plea agreement, Gina Drake was expected to serve a sentence of 11 years in state prison, as reported by NBC News. The sentencing took place on March 29, 2018, in the Ventura County Superior Courthouse.

